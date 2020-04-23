Cindy Crawford And Rande Gerber’s Marriage ‘Cracking Under Pressure’?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Is Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s marriage in crisis? A tabloid claimed a couple months ago the spouses’ were “cracking under pressure” amid family problems. Gossip Cop held off reporting on the story at them, but we can now set the record straight.

In February, Woman’s Day alleged Crawford and Gerber’s marriage was under scrutiny because of their children. The couple’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, made headlines for her romance with Pete Davidson, while their son, Presley, was trolled on Twitter for his tattoo choice and run-ins with the law. The drama, the outlet contended, has caused a “family crisis.” “Cindy and Rande are at their wit’s end,” a so-called source told the publication. “Kaia’s relationship with Pete has been hard enough to endure, and Presley’s problems are worse than they thought. It’s no secret that they’re freaking out. Trying to decide how to handle their kids has been a nightmare and put a major strain on their marriage,” the sketchy source continued.

The source added the tension has the married couple “fighting and blaming each other for not being strict enough parents or attentive enough.” The magazine alleged the choices their children have made “could be what finally breaks them” and “they feel as if they’ve failed as parents.” The unnamed source asserted things were so bad, “Cindy and Rande have even taken to separate bedrooms at times.”

The tabloid’s entire narrative is as false as it is dramatic. Crawford and Gerber were not on the verge of splitting up because of their children’s decisions. The model just posted a sweet throwback picture of herself and Gerber just two days ago on her Instagram. The picture was taken when the couple went on their first vacation together, so why would Crawford post this picture if they had split up? Because Woman’s Day doesn’t know what it’s talking about.

Furthermore, Davidson and Kaia split before the tabloid’s baseless allegation was even published. Crawford and Gerber couldn’t have been arguing about the relationship if the two were already broken up. Additionally, there has been no mention of the couple splitting up in any other media outlet. It should be noted the tabloids have been wrong about Crawford and Gerber’s relationship in the past.

One story, in particular, was debunked by Gossip Cop was in December 2018. The National Enquirer inaccurately stated Gerber and Crawford were getting a “billion-dollar” divorce, which we corrected at the time. Obviously there was no divorce and just like this story, the publication was wrong. These outlets have no insight on the spouses’ relationship and shouldn’t be trusted.