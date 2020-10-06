Cindy Crawford And Amal Clooney's Feud Worrying Their Husbands?

A new report says that George Clooney and Rande Gerber are struggling to cope with the bad blood between their wives, Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford. Apparently, the two can't even get together for a single double-date because of the animosity. Gossip Cop looks into the rumor.
"George & Rande's Wives At War!" reads one headline in the latest issue of OK!. The magazine reports that despite Rande Gerber and George Clooney's "longstanding bromance," the men are struggling to deal with the fact that their respective spouses "simply don't mesh" with each other whatsoever. "They have little to nothing in common," a snitch explains. "Amal finds Cindy materialistic, and Cindy's sick of being lectured about all things worthy whenever she hears from Amal." What's making it even worse, the seemingly well-informed source continues, is the fact that George and Amal keep cancelling on double-dates.
"Cindy and Rande have lost count of the times they've invited the Clooneys for dinner, only for them to cancel with some lame excuse," the tipster says. "Cindy doesn't blame George — she suspects it's Amal's doing." Gerber and George are apparently at a loss of what to do next. "They can't win," the generous insider concludes. "These are two stubborn ladies who don't appreciate being lectured by their husbands."
There are a lot of bizarre points in this piece of gossip. For one, these are two distinguished and independent women that have spent decades being professionals in industries that require tact. Amal is a human rights lawyer that just publically stepped down from a prestigious role with the British government over legislation that she disagreed with, so why would she be sending her husband to cancel plans at the last second? She's faced much tougher scrutiny than Crawford, and while we're sure the model could be plenty intimidating, there's no reason to suspect that she dislikes Amal.
The two women literally left a party and walked the beach together alone while Rande Gerber and George Clooney celebrated his birthday in May. Of course, their friendship doesn't come as a surprise, since unlike their alleged "feud," there is years of evidence to back up their relationship. They've celebrated Halloween together, they looked plenty happy at the launch of Gerber and George's tequila brand years ago, and Crawford's response to the initial news of the Clooney's twins is downright adorable.
The couples even went on a double-date for the Clooneys' fifth anniversary last year. If all the tabloid and its "source" can come up with is vague and clichéd lines about how it's impossible for two women to be friends, then we just can't find a reason to listen to the gossip. It's just par for the course for OK! after all. The magazine pushed a narrative about Crawford fighting with her own daughter, Kaia Gerber, with similarly trite allegations.
And just like how it ignores all of the publically available evidence of Amal and Crawford's friendship, it's ignored Amal's own words about not having more kids to publish multiple stories about the Clooneys having another child. OK! wrongly predicted that the Clooneys would divorce last year, and it made up another tale about Amal Clooney desperately trying to makeover her image. It even claimed that other friends of the couple thought it was heading for disaster, and months have passed without a blip in the relationship. The outlet hasn't been right about a Clooney or a Crawford in years, and while everyone has to cancel plans at the last second every once in a while, this feud is flatout unbelievable.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.