Cindy Crawford And Amal Clooney's Feud Worrying Their Husbands?

And just like how it ignores all of the publically available evidence of Amal and Crawford's friendship, it's ignored Amal's own words about not having more kids to publish multiple stories about the Clooneys having another child. OK! wrongly predicted that the Clooneys would divorce last year, and it made up another tale about Amal Clooney desperately trying to makeover her image. It even claimed that other friends of the couple thought it was heading for disaster, and months have passed without a blip in the relationship. The outlet hasn't been right about a Clooney or a Crawford in years, and while everyone has to cancel plans at the last second every once in a while, this feud is flatout unbelievable.