Chuck Norris' Rep Responds To Twitter Suspicions The 'Walker, Texas Ranger' Star Was At Capitol Siege

Twitter recently noticed a person at the Capitol riots who bears a striking resemblance to Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, giving rise to rumors that the actor participated in the rampage in Washington DC. Gossip Cop looked into the rumors and can set the story straight.
Famed action star Chuck Norris was accused on Twitter of participating in the deadly siege that took place on January 6 at the Capitol. A Twitter user posted a photo of a man, who admittedly resembles the famed martial artist, writing in the caption, “Wait, so are we just not going to mention the fact that Chuck Norris was at the MAGA insurrection?”
A second user added another photo to the thread, using facial recognition software to compare and contrast a photo of the mystery man and a red carpet photo of Norris. The software indicated there was an 85% match, though the commenter admitted, “Personally, I'm 85% sure it's not him.”
Gossip Cop reached out to Chuck Norris’ spokesperson for more answers, since we’re not in the habit of taking social media’s word on sensitive matters like this. We were told, exclusively,
This is not Chuck Norris and is a wanna be look alike, although Chuck is much more handsome. Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family.
Everything that’s posted on social media should be taken with a grain of salt since so often the rumors propagated on those sites turn out to be totally false or utterly made up. Though there is a passing resemblance between the two men, Though Chuck Norris has been vocally supportive of President Donald Trump, the action star most assuredly did not take part in the protest or the deadly riot that claimed several lives.
