Kelly Clarkson Plotting A Revenge Makeover Amid Divorce From Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock? News Kelly Clarkson Plotting A Revenge Makeover Amid Divorce From Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock?
Report: Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Marriage In 'Crisis' Amid Spanish Scandal News Report: Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Marriage In 'Crisis' Amid Spanish Scandal
Steven Assanti From 'My 600-lb Life': Where Is He Now? Entertainment Steven Assanti From 'My 600-lb Life': Where Is He Now?
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Spotted On 'Secret Island Getaway'? News Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Spotted On 'Secret Island Getaway'?
News

Chuck Norris' Rep Responds To Twitter Suspicions The 'Walker, Texas Ranger' Star Was At Capitol Siege

Chuck Norris wears a dark sweatshirt and holds a microphone as he addresses a crowd.
(Markus Wissmann/Shutterstock.com)

Twitter recently noticed a person at the Capitol riots who bears a striking resemblance to Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, giving rise to rumors that the actor participated in the rampage in Washington DC. Gossip Cop looked into the rumors and can set the story straight.

Chuck Norris Took Part In Deadly Capital Riots? We Think Not

Famed action star Chuck Norris was accused on Twitter of participating in the deadly siege that took place on January 6 at the Capitol. A Twitter user posted a photo of a man, who admittedly resembles the famed martial artist, writing in the caption, “Wait, so are we just not going to mention the fact that Chuck Norris was at the MAGA insurrection?”

A second user added another photo to the thread, using facial recognition software to compare and contrast a photo of the mystery man and a red carpet photo of Norris. The software indicated there was an 85% match, though the commenter admitted, “Personally, I'm 85% sure it's not him.”

Norris' Spokesperson Sets The Record Straight

Gossip Cop reached out to Chuck Norris’ spokesperson for more answers, since we’re not in the habit of taking social media’s word on sensitive matters like this. We were told, exclusively,

This is not Chuck Norris and is a wanna be look alike, although Chuck is much more handsome. Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family.

Chuck Norris wears a brown suit jacket over a black shirt at the premiere of The Expendables
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Everything that’s posted on social media should be taken with a grain of salt since so often the rumors propagated on those sites turn out to be totally false or utterly made up. Though there is a passing resemblance between the two men, Though Chuck Norris has been vocally supportive of President Donald Trump, the action star most assuredly did not take part in the protest or the deadly riot that claimed several lives.

More News From Gossip Cop

Bill And Hillary Clinton Headed For $250 Million Divorce?

Who Is Ashton Meem? All About Russell Wilson's Ex-Wife

Report Says Matt Damon Developing A Drinking Problem, Worrying His Wife

Lori Harvey Is Taking Her Dad Steve Harvey's Advice With New Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Blake Shelton 'Freaks' Over Gwen Stefani 'Chases Another Guy'?

Erik Kritzer, Spokesperson for Chuck Norris, 12 Jan 2021.

    • B Brianna Morton

      Brianna Morton was once duped by a tabloid. Once. Since then, she’s dedicated her life to exposing those gossip rags for the liars they are. Nothing’s better than celebrity gossip, and nothing’s worse than falling for false rumors.

Related

What's Going On With These Horrifying Armie Hammer Rumors?