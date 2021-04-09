Christopher Meloni Responds To SVU Fans Gushing Over His Sexy Tushy

Christopher Meloni has made his triumphant return to Law & Order: SVU as the iconic Detective Elliot Stabler, but it’s not his acting chops that have Twitter fans worked up to a frenzy. A photo of Meloni taken while he was on the set of the long-running cop drama has people exclaiming over the actor’s well-defined derriere.

Twitter has been abuzz over Christopher Meloni’s delectable backside and the actor is fully aware of the effect he’s had on the masses. It all started after a Twitter user uploaded a photo of Meloni to the social media site. In the picture, Meloni braces one leg on a short, stone wall as he listens to another actress. The position was perfect for showing Meloni’s toned glutes off to a dazzling effect.

SVU is filming in park slope this week and someone in the neighborhood facebook group posted this photo of chris meloni



🥵 pic.twitter.com/A2fAENk05u — peter hess (@PeterNHess) April 7, 2021

The post prompted other fans of the show to share their own favorite show moments that displayed Meloni’s peach-perfect butt. One person shared a screenshot of an SVU episode where Meloni’s character bent over on a dock during a chase, and it’s clear from the picture that Meloni’s been rocking some serious cake for years.

How has no one shared this still from the show yet pic.twitter.com/EMzkmQgULS — Aqua Tofana (@delihund) April 7, 2021

Not much gets past Christopher Meloni’s notice and the actor is definitely aware of the hubbub about his bottom. He cheekily retweeted one user who asked the actor to explain why he had “so much cake???” Meloni’s answer was both simple, yet hilarious. “Sure- big birthday(60), big boy(200 lbs), big cake.” When another Twitter user wondered if Meloni’s rump was hairy, he answered that, too, quite emphatically.

Meloni came by that enviable bum quite honestly. The 60-year-old actor has opened up about his truly insane fitness routine. It’s not a stretch to say the rest of Meloni is in as good a shape as his booty is, which is saying something. Hopefully, we look as good as he does at that age!

More News From Gossip Cop

Chrissy Metz Weight Loss: How The ‘This Is Us’ Star Lost Over 100 Pounds



Prince Harry ‘Begging’ Family To Return Home?



This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021



Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner ‘Reunite’ And Say They’re ‘A Family Again’?



Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones After Divorce Filing?