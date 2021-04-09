Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

A black and white photo of rapper DMX performing on stage News Rapper DMX Dies A Week After Fatal Heart Attack

DMX, real name Earl Simmons, has passed away a week after suffering a heart attack due to an alleged drug overdose. The rapper’s health rapidly deteriorated over the past week, with news of his organs failing coming out just hours before his death.  DMX remained on life support in the week following his heart attack, […]

 by Brianna Morton
Celine Dion performing in a blue dress. Celebrities Celine Dion ‘Fattening Up’ To Healthy Weight?

Celine Dion just celebrated her 53rd birthday. Good for her! To mark the occasion, she of course had some birthday cake. One tabloid says she’s trying to fatten herself up after years of being too thin. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Celine Fattens Up For Healthy Return’ According to the National Enquirer, Celine Dion is trying to […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Christopher Meloni wears a white shirt and black ball cap on the red carpet News Christopher Meloni Responds To SVU Fans Gushing Over His Sexy Tushy

Christopher Meloni has made his triumphant return to Law & Order: SVU as the iconic Detective Elliot Stabler, but it’s not his acting chops that have Twitter fans worked up to a frenzy. A photo of Meloni taken while he was on the set of the long-running cop drama has people exclaiming over the actor’s […]

 by Brianna Morton
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smiling together Royals Prince Harry Wants To Be A Stay-At-Home Dad While Meghan Markle Works?

In a February story that rang, “From His Royal Highness to Mr. Mom!” one tabloid suggested that Prince Harry was keen to let wife Meghan Markle go back to work while he stayed home full time with their son, Archie. Gossip Cop explored these claims and reports back with the truth. Prince Harry On Dad […]

 by Michelle Tierney
News

Christopher Meloni Responds To SVU Fans Gushing Over His Sexy Tushy

B
Brianna Morton
10:19 am, April 9, 2021
Christopher Meloni wears a white shirt and black ball cap on the red carpet
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Christopher Meloni has made his triumphant return to Law & Order: SVU as the iconic Detective Elliot Stabler, but it’s not his acting chops that have Twitter fans worked up to a frenzy. A photo of Meloni taken while he was on the set of the long-running cop drama has people exclaiming over the actor’s well-defined derriere. 

Twitter has been abuzz over Christopher Meloni’s delectable backside and the actor is fully aware of the effect he’s had on the masses. It all started after a Twitter user uploaded a photo of Meloni to the social media site. In the picture, Meloni braces one leg on a short, stone wall as he listens to another actress. The position was perfect for showing Meloni’s toned glutes off to a dazzling effect. 

The post prompted other fans of the show to share their own favorite show moments that displayed Meloni’s peach-perfect butt. One person shared a screenshot of an SVU episode where Meloni’s character bent over on a dock during a chase, and it’s clear from the picture that Meloni’s been rocking some serious cake for years. 

Not much gets past Christopher Meloni’s notice and the actor is definitely aware of the hubbub about his bottom. He cheekily retweeted one user who asked the actor to explain why he had “so much cake???” Meloni’s answer was both simple, yet hilarious. “Sure- big birthday(60), big boy(200 lbs), big cake.” When another Twitter user wondered if Meloni’s rump was hairy, he answered that, too, quite emphatically.

Meloni came by that enviable bum quite honestly. The 60-year-old actor has opened up about his truly insane fitness routine. It’s not a stretch to say the rest of Meloni is in as good a shape as his booty is, which is saying something. Hopefully, we look as good as he does at that age!

More News From Gossip Cop

Chrissy Metz Weight Loss: How The ‘This Is Us’ Star Lost Over 100 Pounds

Prince Harry ‘Begging’ Family To Return Home?

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021 

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner ‘Reunite’ And Say They’re ‘A Family Again’?

Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones After Divorce Filing?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.