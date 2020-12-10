Christina Milian Announces Third Pregnancy: 'You And Me +3'

Christina Milian looks to be welcoming a third child sometime next year! The singer and actress posted a gorgeous photo on Instagram with longtime partner, French musician M. Pokora. The couple had their first child together, a son, this January, and Milian has a 10-year-old daughter with ex-husband, singer The-Dream.
The family has been soaking up the sun in Mauritius, and she surprised fans with two touching photos to announce her third pregnancy. The first of the heartwarming photos features her boyfriend gently kissing her belly as the sun sets on the gorgeous beach. The second photo in the post features her nearly 12-month-old son resting his hand on her baby bump. She wrote in the caption, "You and Me + 3" with a globe emoji and the hashtag #morelove.
Milian tagged her partner and her daughter in the photos, and it looks like the happy family is going to have a new member sometime in 2021. Gossip Cop wants to congratulate the couple and wish them luck in their journey!