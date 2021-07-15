Christina Haack ‘Warning’ Renee Zellweger About Dating Ex-Husband Ant Anstead, Tells Her To ‘Tread Carefully’?

Flip or Flop’s Christina Haack made headlines last fall for divorcing her husband Ant Anstead. Now, he’s moved on with Renée Zellweger, and one tabloid is saying there’s something worrying about the relationship. Gossip Cop investigates.

Christina Haack Warning Her Ex’s New Partner?

According to Star, Haack thinks her ex’s new relationship with Zellweger is only for the attention. The former couple finalized their divorce earlier this year after marrying in 2018. “The ink’s barely dry on the divorce papers and Ant is already pulling out all the stops for Renée. But Christina knows Ant. He’s only interested in one thing: his career,” an inside source tells the outlet.

“He’ll use his relationship with Renée to get ahead,” the source predicts. “Renée’s friends worry that Ant is only dating her because she’s famous. She should listen to Christina and tread carefully.”

What’s Going On

So while the true reason behind Anstead and Haack’s divorce has never been revealed, the couple was separated for nine months before she filed. The HGTV designer gave birth to a little boy in September 2019, meaning it was around three months later that the new parents started to live apart. Adding a new baby into the mix is hard and can change the dynamic. While Gossip Cop is by no means speculating what happened between the two, it’s more likely the couple broke up over normal things and not over some pursuit of fame. Haack’s divorce filing cited irreconcilable differences.

Anstead appeared on his wife’s design show program Christina On The Coast, which featured their home life, as well as her design business. He is a TV presenter in his own right, mainly appearing on various car reality shows like The World’s Most Expensive Cars and Wheeler Dealers. Sure, he doesn’t have the largest fanbase, but he’s in showbiz anyway. He doesn’t have a need to go after Zellweger’s fame and fortune.

More Renee Zellweger Rumors

Ever since Anstead and Zellweger first announced themselves as a couple, the tabloids have been all over them. The National Enquirer claimed earlier this month that Zellweger was driving off Anstead with her “narcissistic tendencies.” Another Star article about Zellweger reported that the actress’ friends wanted Tom Cruise to save her from being a recluse. Then another story said despite the performer’s Oscar win for Judy, Zellweger was lonely and isolating herself. Even though she and Anstead have only been together for a short time, based on their biased reporting, Gossip Cop can bet that future stories that come out about the couple from these tabloids will be completely made up.

