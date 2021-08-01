Gossip Cop

Christina Haack Reveals ‘Revenge Romance’ After Ant Anstead And Renee Zellweger Go Public?

Cortland Ann
2:00 pm, August 1, 2021
Close up of Christina Haack smiling
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

HGTV personality Christina Haack made headlines when she divorced Ant Anstead after three years of marriage. Now that Anstead is dating Oscar winner Renée Zellweger, one tabloid is claiming Haack is dating realtor Joshua Hall purely out of spite. Gossip Cop investigates. 

Is Christina Haack Dating Out Of Spite?

Life & Style is claiming Haack introducing her new beau to the world days after Anstead and Zellweger went public is no coincidence. The outlet pointed out that Haack posted a photo of her and Hall in Mexico on social media on the same day Amstead and Zellweger were snapped canoodling in public. “The fact that Ant landed an A-lister struck a nerve,” an unnamed source spilled to the outlet. “Christina won’t admit it, but she’s very jealous. Ant and Renée are quickly becoming Hollywood’s hottest new couple!”

As the publication noted, Anstead, who made a name for himself hosting British car shows, and Zellweger started seeing each other after he and Haack’s split up in June. “Christina’s used to Ant living in her shadow,” the source said, indicating that the sudden attention he’s had over the last few months was bothering the designer. “But now that he’s with Renée, the tables have turned,” the source concluded. 

Gossip Cop’s Take

It’s no secret that Anstead and Haack’s divorce has been … well, weird. The HGTV star filed for divorce in November only for her then-husband to not respond to the legal proceedings. The couple, who have a young son together, have 50/50 custody as dictated by Haack’s initial filing, but Anstead didn’t contest the divorce hence why it was over by June. 

As for Haack dating someone new just to spite her ex, that seems far stretched even for a gossip magazine. First of all, it is not an emotionally healthy thing to do. It’s like that quote, “resentment is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die.” You don’t get into a new relationship because your ex-husband has moved on to someone more popular than you. It’s not fair to anyone, especially the new partner. Gossip Cop can say this story is most likely made up. 

Despite the speedy and relatively hassle-free divorce, there was a story from Star that said Haack thought her ex’s new relationship with Zellweger is only for the attention and the opportunities it would bring to his career. Gossip Cop busted the story wide open.

