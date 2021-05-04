Christina Haack, Ant Anstead’s Divorce Takes A New Turn

The divorce between Christina Haack and Ant Anstead has taken a strange turn. The Flip or Flop star had filed for divorce in November of 2020, but it was never legally responded to by Anstead. Despite the fact that the two share a 1-year-old son, it would appear that Anstead is not contesting the divorce, which means the two won’t be having a long, drawn-out custody battle.

Christina Haack Files New Paperwork In Ongoing Divorce From Ant Anstead

In legal documents obtained by The Blast, Christina Haack is asking for a “default” in her divorce from Ant Anstead after he apparently never responded to her September filing in an Orange County, California court. As of yet, it’s unknown what reasons Anstead has for not responding to the filing. Regardless if Anstead has failed to respond intentionally or if he’s allowing the divorce to proceed uncontested, this is certainly an interesting chain of events for the former couple, who wed in 2018.

In normal divorce proceedings involving celebrity couples, there’s generally a response to the original divorce filing in order to hammer out the details concerning spousal support, child support, and joint custody of the children. The assumption in this case, though it’s not by any means a statement of fact, is that the couple has a prenup that covers topics usually broached during a divorce.

What This Means For The Former Couple’s Son

It is odd, however, that Anstead didn’t respond to the filing since he shares a son with Haack, though it’s possible the new parents have already come to an agreement on custody and visitation rights. In her filing, Haack requested joint custody of their son, though it’s still unclear whether she would have primary custody or if they would split his time 50/50 between parents.

The former couple could also be working on settlements in privacy, away from the prying eyes of the court. Since they announced their split way back in September, they’ve had plenty of time to work out the finer details. One thing the couple won’t have to work out is what happens to their marital home.

After their wedding, Anstead signed over ownership rights to the $6 million mansion to Haack. The reality star put the home on the market shortly before filing paperwork for a default on the divorce. The divorce appears to be moving right along without any acrimony, which is a relief to see, especially when there’s a young child involved. Even though the couple called it quits, they seem determined to keep their split drama free.

