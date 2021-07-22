Gossip Cop

Screenshot of Shaun Weiss as Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks News Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Transformation After Getting Sober Is Dramatic

Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss has had a difficult few years and hit rock bottom with a robbery arrest in 2020. Weiss’ was in court his week and his transformation in the last 18 months has been dramatic. Hard Times Since 2017, Weiss, who played Greg Goldberg in the 90s classic, has been arrested numerous […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, and Joaquin Consuelos pose together at Kelly's Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony News Kelly Ripa Shares Photo Of Handsome Sons, Teases Fans About Exciting New Guest On ‘Live!’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have three children who are the perfect mix of both parents, but their boys especially look just like their handsome father. Ripa posted a photo of her good-looking sons, Michael and Joaquin Consuelos, as well as a hint about what’s coming up next on Live! With Kelly And Ryan. Or […]

 by Brianna Morton
Ryan Reynolds in a black suit with Jake Gyllenhaal in a black suit Celebrities Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal No Longer ‘Besties’ After Brutal ‘Falling Out’?

Ever since they starred together in the 2017 sci-fi horror film Life, Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds have made it known that they are good friends with each other. Now nearly four years later one tabloid is claiming the two actors are now on the outs. Gossip Cop investigates.  Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal Not Friends […]

 by Cortland Ann
Christina Haack Addressing Feud With Ex-Husband Over Cryptic Instagram Post?

E
Eric Gasa
July 22, 2021
Christina Haack decided to let the feelings flow on her Instagram yesterday. The Flip or Flop star had some personal things to say to her 1.6 million followers. Some of it inspiring, some of it possibly shade, but the 38-year-old real estate investor and mother managed to do it with a big smile on her face.

‘Ride Or Die’

These were the first words of Haack’s post accompanied by a picture of herself and her new boyfriend Josh Hall. In the post, Haack sounded grateful for her new relationship and then said went on to say how people shouldn’t be “shamed for things not working out.”

Haack goes on to elaborate a bit more writing, “No one knows what goes on behind closed doors – remember that before making judgments and assumptions… and this woman/mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me.”

The post is certainly cryptic, to say the least! The aloof post comes only hours after ET reported a major disagreement between Haack and her ex-husband/costar Tarek El Moussa behind the scenes of Flip or Flop.

Are Things Not Working Out?

A source revealed to E! News that tensions had been rising between the two after Haack publicly said in a revelatory post on Instagram that she smoked a “Bufo toad” which apparently “reset her brain” and alleviated years of anxiety. The crazy story is also how Haack met her current boyfriend.

Is this Haack’s way of airing her grievances and addressing the feud? It certainly seems that way! Though Haack never mentions El Moussa by name it’s certainly possible that the “things not working out” quote is referring to the on-set spat and her ex-husband.

El Moussa and Haack were married from 2009 to 2018 and share their show and family together. After their split, Haack got married again to Ant Anstead and had a child together before finalizing their divorce in June.

Between the string of relationships, show producing, and co-parenting, hopefully, the two can work out their differences.

