Christina Evangeline: Everything We Know About Kenan Thompson’s Wife

Kenan Thompson is one of the most lovable comedic actors today, so it’s no surprise that he’s already spoken for. Contrary to the storyline on his self-titled (but fictional) sitcom Kenan, he is not a widower. The child actor-turned-Saturday Night Live legend is actually a proud husband and father. Get the details on Kenan Thompson’s wife, Christina Evangeline, and the happy family they are raising together.

Kenan Thompson Has Been In Showbiz Since He Was A Kid

Can you believe Kenan Thompson is 42? It feels like just yesterday that he was a talented child star, and he still has the same adorable face as he did when we saw him on Nickelodeon. Thompson, a lifelong show biz vet, rose to fame in the 1990s as a fixture on All That. His co-stars on the sketch comedy show included collaborator Kel Mitchell, Amanda Bynes, and Nick Cannon. From there, he transitioned to the big screen with roles in The Mighty Ducks and Barbershop franchises.

Thompson’s next move was to Saturday Night Live. He joined the show in 2003; at 18 seasons and counting, he holds the record as the longest-serving cast member in SNL history.

It’s incredible that he still has time for other projects. Kenan, his NBC sitcom, debuted in February. Much of the series is loosely based on his real life. As Kenan Williams, he’s a live morning show host and widow who raises two young children in Georgia.

His on-screen character has had fans scrambling to find out who Thompson’s deceased wife is. But the real Kenan is not alone in parenting duties—his spouse is alive and well, and the couple has been married for ages (at least by Hollywood standards).

Kenan Thompson Married Christina Evangeline In 2011

In November 2011, Thompson married Christina Evangeline at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. The pair were first introduced by a talent manager and had a serious courtship before tying the knot.

“[They’re] very happy. They’ve lived together as a couple and were excited to share the moments with close friends,” a source told Us Weekly. “She was thrilled and a beautiful bride.”

The couple has two daughters: Georgia Marie (6) and Gianna Michelle (2). Thompson told People in June 2020 that fatherhood has been a game-changer for him.

“I think the biggest wake up call is how immediate it is,” he said. “One day you’re not a dad and then the next moment you are. You’re just a dad from that point on.” The comedian added, “And definitely, my coolness just got sucked right out of me.”

Thompson continued, “I didn’t know… I didn’t even feel it, but I just immediately started wearing black socks and shorts and just being really corny at stores and over-asking questions about items that are super obvious and in my face.”

Evangeline has a page dedicated to Georgia Marie on her personal website. On it, she wrote that their first daughter’s arrival made her and Thompson “completely exhausted yet purely ecstatic.” She also described parenthood as “a life changing and completely fulfilling experience.”

The girls are an inspiration for his role on Kenan, but traces of Evangeline are nowhere to be found. In a February 2021 episode of The Tonight Show, the actor told Jimmy Fallon that his wife “didn’t love” the idea that he would play a widowed dad.

“She was like, ‘Oh, so I’m dead?’ But, I mean, she was just giving me a hard time,” Thompson said. “But I was like, ‘Yeah … it’s not you, you know what I mean?'” Check out the interview for more on the new series.

Who Is Christina Evangeline?

Evangeline, 32, is a multi-hyphenate. According to her website, she juggles motherhood with photography, videography, and volunteering in her community. In 2017, she founded Evermore, a support group for people grieving the death of a loved one. She also has a film credit to her name; in 2015, she appeared in the comedy short Mini Supreme.

And there’s more. Thompson told Wendy Williams in 2018 that Evangeline works as an interior designer.

“I bet your apartment is gorgeous,” said Williams.

“It’s dope,” he confirmed. “Knickknacks go a long way. I didn’t know that. Being a man we don’t know about little things.” When Williams said that a man needs a woman, he said in agreement, “Absolutely.”

Although Thompson is more of a low-key guy, Evangeline keeps more than 17,000 followers in the loop about the family via Instagram. She also finds time to share smoldering selfies.

This year will mark a decade of marriage for the couple. In an industry where couples split faster than a single sitcom season, they deserve kudos for their commitment to each other and their kids.