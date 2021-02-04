Christie Brinkley Shows Off Trim Waist, Long Legs At 67 With Bikini Shot

Supermodel Christie Brinkley is clearly enjoying her 60s and she’s never looked better. Brinkley posted a photo of herself wearing a vintage style bikini in a playful pose on the beach. It’s a shot that looks like it came straight out of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.
Christie Brinkley is the epitome of the adage “living your best life.” The 67-year-old model posted a photo of herself enjoying a day at the beach, and she looks absolutely stunning. Her bikini was a string top paired with high-rise boy shorts. It was a modern take on a vintage style, and Brinkley pulled it off with ease.
Everything about the photo screams both playful and sexy. Brinkley wore a straw hat on her head and posed with her arm in the air, the light jacket she held in her hand blowing in the wind. Despite the tiny bikini top and the miles and miles of long legs, what draws the eye most of all is Brinkley’s bright smile. After all these years, that beautiful grin hasn’t changed one bit and it makes Brinkley look years younger than her true age.
The photo was apparently taken during Brinkley’s trip to Parrot Cay, a small enclave in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The tropical island is home to a resort, and from the looks of the clear turquoise waters, Brinkley was enjoying her own personal slice of paradise. Hopefully she enjoyed her trip!
Reba McEntire Getting Called Out For Excess Plastic Surgery By Boyfriend Rex Linn?
Matthew McConaughey Quitting Hollywood, Changing Careers?
Report: 'Pathetic' Prince Harry Trapped In 'Nightmare' Marriage To Meghan Markle
Tila Tequila 2021: What Happened To The Former Reality Star?
Vanna White Taking Over As Host Of 'Wheel Of Fortune' From Pat Sajak?