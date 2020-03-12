Christie Brinkley ‘Pining’ For Ex John Mellencamp?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Christie Brinkley “pining” after her ex-boyfriend John Mellencamp? That’s what one tabloid headline says this week, but it’s not true. Gossip Cop looked into the claim and found it totally false.

According to OK!, the supermodel is “hoping for an encore” with Mellencamp, whom she dated for over a year. After they broke up in 2016, Mellencamp dated his ex Meg Ryan for around two years, getting engaged in 2018 and breaking up in 2019. An alleged “insider” whose relationship to the situation is unclear claims that Brinkley is “making her move” on the singer again now that he’s newly single: “Christie went ahead and reached out to him.”

“They had so much fun together,” the suspicious source continues. “She said it was the best relationship she’d had in a long time.” The tabloid points out that she hasn’t been romantically involved with another man since she and Mellencamp split in 2016. The tipster adds that Brinkley “says if she were ever to get married again, it would be to him. And he’s shown some interest, so she’s hoping they can have a second chance and pick up where they left off.”

The story is pure imagination on OK!’s part. Gossip Cop reached out to Brinkley’s rep, who’s qualified to speak on the star’s behalf, unlike all of the mysterious “insiders” the tabloids uses for all of its phony reports. The model’s spokesperson confirms for us on the record that the report is false. Brinkley is not trying to get back together with Mellencamp, who she split from four years ago. As there has been absolutely no evidence tying Brinkley to her music star ex in the years since, it’s clear this is just one of the tabloid’s usual attempts to randomly tie celebrities together.

Addtionally, in an interview with Us Weekly last year, Brinkley stated that she did not think she would get married again. “I don’t really see a reason for marriage,” she told the magazine. “I always thought of doing it to have kids. And since I’m not having any more kids, why complicate things?” That statement directly contradicts OK!’s claim that she wants to marry Mellencamp. Clearly, the tabloid’s “source” has no idea what they’re talking about.

The “exes still in love” fantasy is a particular favorite for the magazine. In just the past few months, Gossip Cop debunked stories from the tabloid linking celebrity exes including Bradley Cooper and Renee Zellweger, as well as Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. Of course, tabloid favorites Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were also included countless times. Move on, OK! – all of these former couples have already.

