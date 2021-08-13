Gossip Cop

News

Christian OnlyFans Model Strips Nude Claims It’s What ‘God Wants Her To Do’

L
Laura Hohenstein
2:12 pm, August 13, 2021
Nita Marie posing on a bed.
(Instagram)

And God said, let it rain, cold hard cash.

OnlyFans has taken the internet by storm since its creation in 2016, and recently, content creator Nita Marie has been making waves not just for her sexy videos.

The self-proclaimed Christian has made a lucrative career off the subscription site, reportedly earning up to $1.8 million a year stripping down to nothing in front of the camera. And according to the 45-year-old from Colorado, her profession doesn’t clash at all with her religious beliefs.

Speaking to Jam Press (via Fox News), Marie revealed stripping is what “God wants me to do.”

“I asked God if I should continue stripping off and the answer was always yes,” she went on to say.

To key to understanding this puzzling paradox lies in how Marie found and developed her faith. In her interview, she revealed that she sought out religion after having a dream about Jesus when she was just 9-years-old. By building a personal relationship with Christ outside the confines of traditional dogma, Marie learned that her sexuality was a gift from God.

“I built a relationship with Christ on a personal level, rather than one filled with doctrine written by men thousands of years ago,” she said.

Now, the model is on a mission to empower women and men alike to embrace their bodies and sexual nature as a celebration of creation. And what better way to do so than lead by example.

“I want to let women and men know that there’s nothing wrong with embracing their sexuality and being religious,” she continued. “It all starts with loving yourself and trusting that when you have a desire for sex, it is OK and healthy to ask for it.”

Of course, this mentality does come at a cost, as Marie has said a number of friends and family members have shunned her. Despite the hurt, she believes deep down that God wants her to continue on this path.

“I believe that God wants women to look and feel great and to enjoy their sexuality. By empowering myself to feel sexy in my own skin, I allow others to do the same.”

The OnlyFans platform has become immensely popular as of late, with many well known celebrities creating their own content subscription channels. From Love Island star Megan Barton to former Boys Meets World star Maitland Ward to the infamous “cash me outside” girl Bhad Bhabie, the list of OnlyFans content creators continues to grow. And for good reason, as the reported profits can be insanely high. For example, Bhad Bhabie claimed on her Instagram that she made a staggering $1 million in just six hours!

Making headlines is the most sure-fire way to make big bucks on the platform, and if nothing else, Nita Marie has found a nitch to do just that.

