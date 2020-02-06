Why Christian Bale Absolutely Refuses To Do Romantic Comedies

By Elyse Johnson |

Christian Bale is known for his remarkable acting skills and versatility in any role. Bale has no problem delivering performances that leave audiences in awe of his talent, from transforming into the former vice president to portraying a fearless race car driver. There is, however, one genre of film you probably won’t see Bale in: romantic comedies. When it comes to romcoms, the actor chooses to flatout stay away from them.

The actor gained recognition for his portrayal as Patrick Bateman, a psychotic Wall Street banker and serial killer, in American Psycho. Bale was also lauded for his performance as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. So what is that makes Bale turn his cheek to any love-centric movies? Bale’s explanation is simple: The actor just doesn’t find rom coms to be enjoyable, period.

Christian Bale is all out of love for romcoms

Bale has no problem getting down and dirty for his roles, even going as far as losing drastic amounts of weight to change his entire physical appearance. During an interview with The Guardian, the actor was asked if he would ever consider taking a role in a romantic comedy. He responded by asking the interviewer a question: “Have you ever enjoyed a romantic comedy?” When the interviewer couldn’t answer, Bale asked again. The interviewer offered up the 1989 When Harry Met Sally.

“That’s going back quite a ways, isn’t it?” Bale countered. “You’re hard pressed. I was asked to do a romantic comedy recently and I thought they’d lost their minds. Cats have those insane half hours every evening. I think it must have been that for the production company,” the actor joked. “I don’t know why anyone would ever offer me a romantic comedy. I find American Psycho very funny.”

The tabloids had issues with the roles he did play

Because of Bale’s demeanor and the eccentric characters he often plays, his personal life has become the subject of tabloid scrutiny. In September 2017, a tabloid reported that the actor was unhappy with his weight gain. An alleged source told OK! Magazine that the actor became increasingly moody after gaining weight to portray former Vice President Dick Cheney, and even almost walked out of a photo call while promoting another film. Gossip Cop debunked this story. We checked with sources at the photo call and found that the walk-out incident didn’t even happen.

Gossip Cop also squashed a rumor that Bale was offered $100 million to portray Batman again. The actor last portrayed Gotham’s hero in the last film of the Dark Knight trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises. Following this, it was announced that Ben Affleck would took over the role and made his debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. An alleged source claimed that Warner Bros. offered to pay Bale the substantial amount of money after Affleck received mixed reviews. This was proven to be a false rumor. Bale is about as likely to return to the cowl as he is to join a romantic comedy.