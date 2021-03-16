Gossip Cop

Chrissy Teigen’s Son Looks Just Like His Dad As He Interrupts Her Topless Photo Shoot

Griffin Matis
4:02 pm, March 16, 2021
Chrissy Teigen smiling in a black dress
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Being a mom doesn’t mean that the rest of your life comes to a halt, as Chrissy Teigen proves with her latest post. The model shared a sweet picture of her son, Miles, interrupting her mid-wardrobe change, and the tyke’s smile really makes him look just like his dad, John Legend.

Teigen posted a photo of herself in a pair of intimidating heels and no top, only covering herself with her glamorous bracelets. She accessorized with an incredible pair of snake earrings and some dark lipstick. Miles, sporting a slick Lightning McQueen shirt, obviously wanted to take a picture with his mom even if she wasn’t quite ready for a family-friendly photo just yet. “please move, mommy is trying to be thirsty,” Teigen captioned the post.

Two-year-old Miles looks like a spitting image of John Legend, especially with his adorable smile and cheeks. Legend walked away from the Grammys this weekend with the award for Best R&B Album, but he doesn’t have a sweet Lightning McQueen shirt, so we’ll give Miles credit for upstaging his dad.

The comments on the photo were more than supportive, with fans and friends shouting out Miles and posting countless crying-laughing emojis. The post is a near-perfect summary of Chrissy Teigen, combining her humorous and honest take on motherhood and modeling with her social media savvy. All that’s missing is one of her best-selling cookbooks and it’d be a solid encapsulation of Teigen.

