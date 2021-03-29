Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Midlife Crisis’ Hair Is Ushering Back In This 2017 Trend

There is something about a new hairstyle that just feels like becoming a whole new person. Not only does it physically change our appearance, but inwardly it feels like a new version of ourselves is coming to the forefront. It can be liberating, and it can also be terrifying. I’m still scarred from the time I decided straight cut bangs would be a great look for me (read: it was not).

Celebs in particular are known for shaking up their look more frequently, whether for a photo shoot, new movie, or just because. And recently, the queen of social media, aka Chrissy Teigen, has unveiled a new do quite different than her signature honey kissed highlights. So different, in fact, that she has dubbed it her “midlife” crisis.

The trend of those without a natural gray hair making the drastic die to gray and silver exploded back in 2017, and this is a throwback in the best way possible. Seriously, is it just me, or does Teigen actually look younger with her silver locks?

While Teigen was simply donning a wig, she should probably call up her stylist and make this a reality, because it really is a show stopping look.

If you want to shake up your own look or embrace your naturally graying hair, going full on silver is the way to go. And who knows, it may be a trend we may see come back again with a vengeance in 2021. Depending on your current hair color, you can try out this look on yourself all from the comfort of your own home.

For light blondes or those transitioning into their natural gray, L’Oreal Paris’ Smokey Silver dye offers an overall medium gray color with hints of silver highlights. The multi-faceted results offers dimension to mimic natural hair.

</p>

For a more dramatic option that works best on bleached or virgin hair, Got2b Metallic Silver dye delivers a hue more closely to what Chrissy is rocking. The cool, shimmering tone is a serious statement maker, but they also offer a smokey steel if you prefer a dark hue.

If you opt to dye your hair professionally or already are rocking your natural gray locks, help preserve and amplify you color with a color depositing conditioner. This vegan formula is sulfate and paraben free, resulting in healthy, hydrated strands.