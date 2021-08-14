Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Life In Ruins’ After Bullying Scandals?

Is Chrissy Teigen‘s life at a new low following her recent cyber-bullying scandals? One tabloid insists the model’s online apologies haven’t been enough to redeem her. Gossip Cop investigates.

Chrissy Teigen Faces ‘Uphill Climb’ To Forgiveness?

Last month, OK! reported that although Chrissy Teigen may have apologized, but she’s far from forgiveness. The model and mother of two took to Instagram after being accused of cyberbullying, writing, “As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them,” adding, “Not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

But an inside source dishes to the tabloid, “Chrissy’s hurt a lot of people with her cutting, mean remarks, and they won’t soon be forgotten,” adding, “Many don’t even believe she’s being sincere and thing this is just Chrissy worried about her career and her cookware collection collecting dust after being dropped by three major retailers. Posting an apology memo is a good start, but it’s not enough — and the people she’s hurt feel she needs to do a lot more.”

The magazine then notes that Project Runway alum Michael Costello has since come out with more accusations against Teigen, insisting the former model tried to get him blacklisted for years. “She told me my career was over and all my doors will be shut from there on. And wow, did she live up to her words,” Costello shared.

But despite the scandals, the outlet insists Teigen still has the support of her husband, John Legend. “As hard as it is for him, John won’t abandon her,” the insider spills, “She worried her life is in ruins, and he’s the only one holding her up and telling her it will get better. Chrissy’s the mother of his children, and John loves her and will always be there for her,” the source muses, “They’ll both have to be strong, because this isn’t going away soon.”

Chrissy Teigen In Crisis?

So, is it true Teigen’s apologies have done little to save her reputation? Well, maybe, but it’s clear the tabloid is only telling part of the story. First of all, Teigen has adamantly apologized for her bullying of Courtney Stodden. That being said, Teigen has vehemently denied the claims from Michael Costello and provided proof to support her side of the story.

All of that aside, it’s clear Teigen’s life isn’t “in ruins” as the magazine claims. Teigen recently produced a documentary about french fries that just debuted on Peacock. In her announcement for the film, Teigen called it a “letter of love.”

Teigen also announced she has another cookbook coming out. In explaining its creation, Teigen wrote, “I knew was I wanted a bright new energy, but I also needed comfort,” adding, “This book is reflective of everything I wanted and we needed as a family to bring into our home, it is truly a piece of us, and I am so excited to share it with you.”

It’s no secret that Teigen’s reputation and career took a hit with her recent scandal. That being said, the former model seems to be doing better than ever. The model just got back from an Italian vacation for crying out loud. Teigen is working on projects she’s passionate about and taking time to treat herself with luxurious getaways with her loving family. If that counts as a “life in ruins,” then sign us up!

The Tabloid On Celebrities In Crisis

OK! has no room to speak when it comes to celebrities in crisis. The tabloid followed up this horribly misleading report by claiming Teigen was in a “meltdown” and begging Legend not to leave her to go on tour. But Teigen isn’t the tabloid’s only target when it comes to this kind of story. Not long ago, the magazine alleged Kelly Clarkson had hit “rock bottom” over her divorce. The outlet also claimed Clarkson was getting a revenge makeover to stick it to her ex. Obviously, OK! often wildly speculates about celebrities after they’ve hit some kind of hardship. Thankfully, both Teigen and Clarkson seem to be doing fine — we can’t say the same for OK!.

