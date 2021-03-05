Chrissy Teigen’s Hooters Uniform Is Missing One Important Piece [See The Pic]

Gossip Cop

Chrissy Teigen decided to revisit the uniform of one of her old jobs, and unsurprisingly, she can still pull it off. The model posted a short clip of her cheekily showing off the classic Hooters attire, although one piece of the ensemble was actually missing.

Dressed in the standard orange short shorts, white tank top, and black server apron, Chrissy Teigen looked like she was absolutely glowing. She captioned the video, “back to my roots. was a hostess at the hoots! the shorts, they have changed!!!!”

However, dedicated Hooters fans (or former employees) may notice that there’s one piece of the uniform Teigen’s missing aside from the bright white shoes and socks. All that she’d need to complete the outfit is some sheer hose. We doubt anyone would call her out on it though given how hard she rocks the look. Plus, according to Hooters, the official panty hose aren’t for sale unless you’re a current employee, so we seriously can’t fault her. Name tags and pouches are apparently also off-limits, but Teigen’s looks pretty legit.

Funnily enough, it wasn’t her work at Hooters that got Chrissy Teigen her first break. Her entry into the modeling world came about while she was working at a surf shop of all places. It’s also worth noting that it’s entirely possible that Teigen’s highly successful career might have made her worth more than the infamous food chain, which was sold off in 2019 after closing multiple restaurants the year before. Between her obscenely powerful social media presence and best-selling cookbooks, we think she’ll probably be fine getting her tips docked for not sticking to the complete uniform after all.

