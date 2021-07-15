Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Cancel Party’ Complaints On Instagram Drew An Unexpected Reaction, Read The Comments Here

If there was someone to complain about being “canceled” it would definitely be Chrissy Teigen. On Wednesday, the online celebrity made a post on Instagram to her 34.9 million followers about the depression she’s faced since being booted by the Internet.

The Internet Reacts

The star posted a pic of her legs in ripped jeans resting on a sofa accompanied by a long block of text that was more of a vent session than an apology. But plenty of fans and celebs have come to her aid.

Reactions have been mixed, but the comments on her Instagram have been glowing and encouraging. There was a lot of tough love being shared to Teigen, along with some heartfelt, and surprisingly helpful, advice on how to get herself out of her current mindset.

“Maybe try focusing on something other than yourself for a bit… Not trying to be harsh. It can help,” read one comment. Others followed along with that same thought. “Focus out – serve those less fortunate [than] you, volunteer, donate … you will continue to spin if you are the center of the narrative. Focus on others!” another follower insisted. One person was brutally frank with the model-turned-TV personality, writing, “Chrissy you gotta find out who you are without the fans. You have to source happiness from your inner circle and yourself, not internet strangers. This is sad.”

Even more advice, sometimes with a book recommendation, flowed in. “Read the book ‘So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed.’ Totally fascinating!!!! It’s a favorite of mine,” a commenter wrote, kindly adding, “It will be okay.”

“Chrissy, it’s time to forgive yourself,” one person wrote, adding a quote from the great American poet Maya Angelou, “Forgive yourself for not knowing what you didn’t know before you learned it.” Self-forgiveness and forgiveness in general was a common theme among the comments, with another person writing, “You’ve been through much worse than this. You will get through this. You’re deserving of forgiveness. Hope you have a better day tomorrow.”

Some other notable commenters included hairstylist and blogger, Jen Atkin, who said “You’re funny. You’re so loved. You have an incredible life and future ahead and I love you,” then invited Teigen to join her in Hawaii. Even Paris Hilton chimed in with a “Sending lots of love, beauty” followed by a row of heart emojis.

One last fan had this encouraging thing to say to Teigen as well: “Focus on you, your husband, and your two amazing kids. Forget the haters and know you have people that have your back.”

Words Have Consequences

The “cancel club” Teigen is referring to is the string of mean tweets and bullying of hers that was unearthed recently from several years ago. In the tweets, Teigen belittled and even sent death threats to Courtney Stodden.

As a result, Teigen was dropped from multiple endorsements and even lost a TV gig. Some even suspected that the fiasco would even cost Teigen her marriage, but it seems like John Legend is standing right next to his spouse. The star has since been on damage control, taking time to reflect upon her actions, and has of course apologized for her past behavior.

Though the things Teigen has said were cruel, it is good to see people able to give her a second chance. Hopefully, this Instagram post is a sign for the better.

