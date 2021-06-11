Chrissy Teigen’s ‘$315M Divorce,’ George Clooney’s ‘Trial Separation,’ And More Celebrity Stories

There’s been a lot of excitement for summer, but as projects held back by COVID come out, there’s been more gossip than ever. Between dedicated paparazzi, eager tabloids, and non-stop news, Gossip Cop has been busy. Here’s what you might have missed from this week.

Paul Rudd’s ‘Friends’ Reunion Cameo Was Cancelled After Jennifer Aniston ‘Cut Ties’ With Him?

While the Friends reunion on HBO Max was packed with celebrity cameos, including model Cindy Crawford and K-pop group BTS, one person was noticeably absent: Paul Rudd. Rudd’s character was sometimes referred to as the seventh friend, but sources say he was missing because of a conflict with Jennifer Aniston. Here’s what happened behind the scenes.

Reports: Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Have Been Living Separate Lives & Are Headed For A Split

They’ve been together for decades, and although they’ve married, they always seemed like the Hollywood couple that would last forever. However, there’s been a lot of talk about the couple’s problems and possible breakup. We compiled an exhaustive report on the two stars here.

Report: George, Amal Clooney ‘Living Separate Lives’ In Trial Separation

“A busy work schedule has left the couple divided in every sense,” one outlet says. George’s frequent business trips and long work hours have kept him totally separate from his wife and kids, and according to a source, it’s not going to end well for him. Here’s what’s going on with the two.

Fans Support Michael Strahan After ‘GMA’ Star Posts About ‘Devastating’ Loss

Michael Strahan has had a very full life, but that comes with its own share of drawbacks. The legendary former defensive end shared with fans that he was having to say goodbye to one of the most important people in his life. This is what happened.

John Legend ‘Blindsided’ By Chrissy Teigen Bullying Scandal, Headed For ‘$150 Million’ Divorce?

“He’s upset about what’s happening to his wife, and he’s trying to be there for her, but he’s also so disappointed,” an insider explains. “This is not the woman he fell in love with and married. And now, John’s friends who never liked Chrissy are pushing him to dump her.” We investigated the claims here.

‘Sugar Daddy’ Mel Gibson Paying To Get Gigs For Girlfriend Rosalind Ross?

Mel Gibson is a veteran of Hollywood, but a report says that he might be putting his reputation at risk by funneling resources to his girlfriend’s projects. “Mel is absolutely risking humiliation, but he loves Rosalind and believes in her and maintains that is she writes something that doesn’t excite him and his partners, it’s not going to happen!” an insider declares. Here’s what’s going on with the iconic actor.