Why Chrissy Teigen Had To Rethink Her Second Cookbook

Chrissy Teigen can do it all. Teigen has been a model since 2004, hosts the reality-television competition, Lip Sync Battle, and is one of the most popular social media influencers. It’s no surprise that Teigen has another talent — she released her first cookbook in 2016. Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat was a New York Best Seller and the second-best selling cooking of the year.

Even though her first book was a success, the former host had some doubts on releasing a second one. Teigen shared why she was hesitant in publishing a second cookbook and what helped her feel confident about it.

Chrissy Teigen is cooking up some business

When it came to the inspiration for writing her first book, Teigen said that her love for food and cooking led to its creation. She admitted that she had a completely different mindset for her first book as far as what and how she wanted readers to eat. After having two children with husband John Legend, the model now sees life from a very different perspective.

In her first book, Teigen wanted readers to get off making “quick fix” meals. In the second, she understands that everyone’s schedules are different. “With the first book, I wanted to get people out of the headspace of a 15-minute meal with less than five ingredients. Now I identify more with the people who don’t have time for that shit,” the model joked in an interview with Women’s Health.

Teigen gave birth to her daughter, Luna, after the release of her first book and said that writing a follow-up cookbook was “torturous” at the time. Teigen battled with postpartum depression, which she’s been very open and public about. “After Luna, I was drinking too much. I wasn’t eating as much because I was full from drinking. I wasn’t being good to my body,” the former host recalled.

The model and author learned a lot after her first book and baby

Chrissy Teigen used her experiences from motherhood and encouraged fans to “go with the flow” when it comes to cooking. She also realized that she could use the next book as a chance to get readers to be more kind to their bodies.

“In my first cookbook, I can’t believe I said I wanted you to do everything yourself. ‘Fry your own wontons!’ Two kids later, I apologize. My new motto these days is to go with the flow. It actually teaches you to be a better person and not be so neurotic about time and schedules. Whatever is going to work to make a great day, go with it. I’m very much a person who likes to be present,” Teigen told Good Housekeeping.

Teigen’s second book, Cravings: Hungry For More, was issued in September 2018. The model also collaborated with Target for a cookware line along with the publishing of her second book. The cookbook was named one of the best of the year by NPR, and the New York Times called it one of the best cookbooks of the season.