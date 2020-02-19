Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About The Hidden Luxuries Of Celebrity Life

By Elyse Johnson |

Chrissy Teigen is many things: a mom, a wife, a supermodel, a television host, and now, an open book. The model has used her social media platforms to address very real topics and issues, although she also uses them to crack jokes and talk to fans. Currently, Teigen has over 12.1 million followers on her Twitter, making her one of the most popular social media personalities today. The personality had an impromptu Q&A to discuss what it really means to be a celebrity, and her responses are just as entertaining and honest as the model herself.

Chrissy Teigen’s take on being “rich and famous”

From the outside looking in, it appears that celebrities have it easier than most people do. Last December, Teigen decided to open the platform for her followers to ask “A-list celebrity questions” after a follower posted a Tweet mentioning Teigen in it. The follower inquired if celebrities, too, had junk drawers full of odds and ends, which prompted Teigen to respond with a photo of her very own junk drawer and an invitation. “It’s celebrity question asking time! Ask me, your favorite A-list celebrity, anything you would like to know about being a super huge A-list celebrity,” she tweeted.

Within the next few hours, Chrissy Teigen got raw and personal with her fans about what it’s really like to live life in her shoes. One fan asked Teigen, “What is the perk you feel most guilty about?” The model simply and honestly answered, “money.”

From travel to fashion, the celebrity world is unique

Another fan tweeted, “How the frick do most celebrities travel on planes? Are you ever just hustling through the airport trying to make it to your gate on time?” Chrissy Teigen explained that traveling as a celebrity comes at a price, but it does give them privacy.

“There is a terminal a mile from the airport that you pay membership for. they do the same security privately and take you to the plane in a car. I know. I know,” the host admitted.

Lastly, when asked by a fan if she has “a million rooms” in her house and how many “expensive” dresses has she worn, the model explained that she is no longer a “sample size” due to her last pregnancy and actually donates most of her clothes to charity.

“Every room is very used and occupied. I have worn a lot of expensive things but always have to give them back. since the babies, I’m not sample size anymore so I buy almost everything I wear and then resell on TheRealReal and donate the $ to charity,” Chrissy Teigen responded. The model’s honesty and openness are commendable on their own, but we’ve got to hand it to her for going the extra step for charity.