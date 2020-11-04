Chrissy Teigen Just Shared Photo Of Son Miles And He Looks Exactly Like Dad John Legend

Teigen posted a heartfelt essay about the loss last week, revealing that she and Legend had named their child Jack. "I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life," she wrote. "Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see. Thank you so much to every single person who has had us in their thoughts or gone as far as to send us your love and stories. We are so incredibly lucky."