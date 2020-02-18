How Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Made Their Relationship Work

Truth rating: 0

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been married for seven years, and they never seem to grow tired of each other. The outspoken former model and the soft-spoken R&B crooner seem like a match made in heaven, but they struggled to get to where they are today. That struggle was worth it, however, because it brought them closer together.

Going official was the hardest part for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Teigen and Legend first met on set of Legend’s music video for his song “Stereo.” Sparks flew right away and the two began casually dating. The “casual” nature of their arrangement didn’t quite sit well with Teigen, however, especially when Legend was photographed out and about with other models. She developed a habit of trolling through gossip blogs for tidbits about Legend’s romantic conquests. “He was kind of known at the time for either being in the closet or a modelizer,” Teigen told Vanity Fair. “I used to go on the websites and it was always either how I was his beard, or how he paid his past serious girlfriends, or how he was with some new model. Oh my god, I would read everything.”

Eventually, Legend came to his senses and the relationship switched from ambiguous to concrete. “It got serious pretty quickly,” Legend recalled. It was hard for him to resist Teigen’s charm, so he just gave in to it. “She just entertained the hell out of me, texting me. What people respond to in her tweets today was the same energy in those texts. I didn’t know that I wanted someone funny until I was actually with someone funny.” It was the right move for the “All of Me” singer. He and Teigen wed in Lake Como in 2013 and welcomed their first child, Luna, three years later in 2016.

How their first child bonded them together

It was their child’s conception that helped to bring the couple even closer together. Teigen struggled to conceive, which she was very open about. Legend spoke with Elle about that time in their marriage and why he believed it made them a stronger couple. “I think it makes you more of a team — even more than you were before — because when you have a goal together and it’s not guaranteed and you have ups and downs, it just brings you closer. You have each other’s back even more.” They eventually found success with IVF. Two years later, the couple had another addition to their family with a little boy named Miles.

Through their troubles, Legend and Teigen have grown to understand each other, which is where their true strength as a couple lies. In an interview with Porter, Teigen explained that though the pair are essentially opposites, their differences actually make them stronger together. “John and I believe a lot of different things. He shares his view, I’ll explain mine. And it’s just a dinner conversation for us,” Teigen explained. “He knows everything I don’t know. I know everything he doesn’t know! That’s why it works.” Opposites attract, and there’s never been more proof of that phenomenon than Teigen and Legend’s marriage.

The tabloids still spread false rumors

