The Truth About Those Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Divorce Rumors

By Griffin Matis |

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had an incredible year in 2019, and they kicked off 2020 with a hit Super Bowl commercial for Hyundai. The superstar couple has become one of the most popular pairings in Hollywood, but some tabloids seem to have a problem with their union. Let’s take a look at some of the worst rumors about the two that Gossip Cop has addressed.

Chrissy Teigen wasn’t paranoid, but she was annoyed

In September 2017, In Touch claimed that the couple was “fighting nonstop” and “have been in marriage counseling for the last six months.” According to the outlet’s mysterious source, Teigen was “acting paranoid and jealous,” causing the couple to fight about it “all the time.” The anonymous insider also argued that Legend had “tried to be patient” but was “getting wiped out” trying to keep up. “John and Chrissy’s friends worry the marriage just won’t survive,” the tipster concluded.

In reality, however, the couple was completely fine. Teigen herself took to social media to issue one of our favorite rumor denials: “Oh in touch go [expletive] yourselves, you exclusively dumb pieces of trash.” Gossip Cop also pointed out that the two had shown zero signs of fighting or being near divorce, as well as the fact that we’ve busted suspiciously similar stories in the past.

The couple didn’t have to save their relationship with a baby

The following month, In Touch tried again. After Chrissy Teigen said she and her husband were planning on having another child via IVF, the tabloid reported that the two were actually hoping the new child would save their marriage and “keep her and John together.” The outlet said that the two had been “having marital issues lately,” but the new baby would “give them a huge reason to make their marriage work,” another anonymous source said.

Of course, the source never specified any of the so-called “issues” and only referred to Teigen’s past statements about postpartum depression. The outlet simply turned the model’s willingness to share her post-birth struggles with other women into an attack against her. The source even claimed that the situation was so dire that the couple “completed at least six months of marriage counseling.” It’s a complete mystery as to why the outlet would condemn therapy as a sign of something negative, but regardless, the “source” was just as wrong as it was in September.

Teigen’s stark denial from the previous rumor is just as applicable here. The couple did have their second child in 2018, who, while adorable, didn’t “save” the couple’s marriage. There was nothing to save it from in the first place.

Chrissy Teigen didn’t think John Legend was hitting on other women

By the following February, Life & Style, a sister publication of In Touch, tried its hand by claiming that the relationship was in a downward spiral and had hit a “crisis point.” This time, a definitely different but still anonymous source told the publication that the two were having “marriage trouble” and going to couple’s therapy together. The suspiciously familiar insider again blamed Teigen’s postpartum depression. The tipster argued that the model was “acting almost paranoid and accusing John of getting too close to other women.” The source then said the couple were “fighting about it all the time,” leaving a “patient” Legend “wiped out.”

If a tabloid is going to falsely attack a celebrity for their openness about their health, it could at least be unique in its insults. The outlet’s source came up with quotes that were nearly exact copies of what In Touch‘s source had claimed roughly five months before. Since these sources clearly didn’t know what they were talking about, the tabloid could’ve asked a complete stranger for a quote and been just as accurate as it was with its so-called “insider.” John Legend wasn’t wiped out in September or February, and Chrissy Teigen wasn’t hoping a baby would salvage their relationship. The superstar husband and wife are still human and every relationship has its ups and downs, but this is one marriage that might just outlast the tabloids themselves.