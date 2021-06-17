Chrissy Teigen Getting ‘Disturbingly Swollen’ Face From Stress Eating And Cosmetic Fillers?

Is Chrissy Teigen‘s face swelling from too much comfort eating and cosmetic fillers? That’s the story one tabloid’s pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Chrissy Teigen ‘Locked In A Living Nightmare’?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Chrissy Teigen is struggling to cope with the fallout from her recent bullying scandal. All of this comes after model Courtney Stodden revealed Teigen told them to kill themselves ten years ago when they were only 16. The magazine also covers how multiple businesses have stopped carrying Teigen’s cookware line since the scandal broke. The Enquirer asserts that Teigen’s coping methods are junk food and beauty fillers, but they’re starting to take their toll.

According to the report, Teigen’s cheeks appeared “as full as a chipmunk’s” on a recent outing. An inside source tells the tabloid, “She’s plumped herself with so many fillers over the years that it’s probably unfixable. But Chrissy is desperate to reduce the swelling somehow,” adding, “The best solution would be to lay off the fillers entirely — but that’s hard to do when you’re as vain as Chrissy!”

The tabloid then asserts that a diet and some discipline would also help slim down her mug. “All the weight seems to sit in her face,” the insider muses. Finally, the publication consults the opinion of a cosmetic surgeon who calls Teigen’s appearance “odd” before adding, “I also think weight gain is responsible for some of her facial features.”

‘Moon-Faced’ Chrissy Teigen Sports ‘Disturbingly Swollen Mug’?

So, is it true Teigen is resorting to beauty fillers and comfort food in her time of crisis? We at Gossip Cop doubt it, but even so, we’re struggling to see what the story is. The photos and “insider claims” are speculative at best and prove nothing. But even if Teigen were eating a bit more, what’s the harm in that? Is she supposed to be starving herself just because she’s caught in a scandal?

And while Teigen has admitted to having some cosmetic work done in the past, she’s always maintained that her cheeks are real. One time she even joked, “Everything about me is fake except my cheeks.” Even if her face is looking a little fuller, it’s unlikely because of an overdose of beauty fillers.

And most importantly, Teigen has apologized extensively for her past comments. In her most recent and most lengthy apology, she writes, “There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor,” adding, “I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

While Teigen’s actions were inexcusable, the model has expressed her regret, remorse, and intention to do right by the people she hurt. It’s unclear what more this outlet wants from her and what stories like these seek to gain. Sure, maybe Teigen is stress eating, but who cares? If anything, that should speak to how heavily the consequences of her actions are weighing on her. Instead, the tabloid sought to insult her, making it clear there was no credible story to begin with.

The Tabloids On Chrissy Teigen

The tabloid media isn’t only critiquing Teigen’s looks but also going after her home life. Not long ago, In Touch asserted Teigen and her husband John Legend were headed for a $150 million divorce over her scandal. Following shortly behind was a report from Woman’s Day, insisting Teigen and Legend are “ready to call it quits” after the events. Obviously, these magazines are trying to add fuel to the fire of Teigen’s bullying scandal despite the fact they have nothing real to contribute.

