Chrissy Teigen Breaks Twitter Silence With A Sweet Message And Picture After Surgery

Chrissy Teigen is back on Twitter! After taking a week-long break, the quick-witted model posted a quick update for her followers as she continues to recover from surgery to remove her breast implants.
Recovering from any surgery is tough, but it's difficult to imagine keeping yourself in a recovery mindset with everything going on right now. It has to be especially rough for someone like Teigen, who's grown into a social media icon due to her hilarious anecdotes and brutal quips. Fortunately, it seems like everything is going as well as it can for the model. "can’t listen if you’re talking," she wrote on Twitter. "I’m alive and well, resting at home with all sorts of little beating hearts. love u guys."
She included a photo of Miles, her 8-year-old son, posing proudly with his pet bearded dragon clinging to his chest. Teigen obviously wasn't kidding when she said she was surrounded by little beating hearts! She's also got husband John Legend keeping her company, as well as their eldest child, Luna. In fact, Luna had a few notes ready for her mom when she woke up from her surgery. Teigen shared the two sweet messages just before she went quiet, and they're proof that the 4 year old inherited some of her mother's humor.
One of Chrissy Teigen's other tweets from before her week off referred to the struggles of being a celebrity with a platform. After yet another video of celebrities joining together for a poorly delivered message, a fan questioned why stars were even joining in on the uncomfortable videos instead of just stepping back or actually doing something to help. Teigen pointed out the problem with expecting stars to be quiet.
While we're sure that some fans are clamoring for Teigen to jump back into her jokes and hilarious burns, it's obvious that she's focused on slightly more important things right now. Just a few short weeks ago, she and her husband committed $100,000 to organizations promoting racial justice and protestors. Plus, there's still the whole surgery thing. Either way, Chrissy Teigen's Twitter update was a welcome and kind reminder to everyone about the importance of truly listening and being surrounded by loved ones.