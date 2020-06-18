Chrissy Teigen Breaks Twitter Silence With A Sweet Message And Picture After Surgery

Chrissy Teigen reassured fans

Recovering from any surgery is tough, but it's difficult to imagine keeping yourself in a recovery mindset with everything going on right now. It has to be especially rough for someone like Teigen, who's grown into a social media icon due to her hilarious anecdotes and brutal quips. Fortunately, it seems like everything is going as well as it can for the model. "can’t listen if you’re talking," she wrote on Twitter. "I’m alive and well, resting at home with all sorts of little beating hearts. love u guys."