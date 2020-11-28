Remember When Twitter Came Together To Help Create Chrissy Teigen's Banana Bread Recipe?

Chrissy Teigen has been a major Hollywood player for some time. The 35-year-old beauty shot to fame in the early 2010s as a model, appearing in magazines like the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and hosting TV competitions such as VH1’s Model Employee. In 2013, she married the uber-famous singer-songwriter John Legend (the pair had been dating since 2006), and the two have been a powerful celebrity couple ever since.

Teigen is also very skilled in the kitchen and has spent the last few years capitalizing on her talents with cookbooks, a tableware line, and more. It’s no wonder she sent fans into a frenzy when she asked the Twitterverse for an ingredient to use in her delicious banana bread!