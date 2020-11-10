Chrissy Metz 'Begging' Her 'This Is Us' Co-Star Mandy Moore To Find Her A Man?

Was Chrissy Metz “begging” her This Is Us co-star Mandy Moore to help her find a new boyfriend? One tabloid claimed that Metz was finding the loneliness of single life “intolerable” and had employed her friend and fellow cast member as something of a matchmaker. Gossip Cop found some contradictory evidence that sheds new light on the claims in the article.
The Globe recently published an article reporting that Chrissy Metz had turned to her onscreen mother and real-life friend Mandy Moore in order to find a new boyfriend. The tabloid insisted that the “plus-size This Is Us standout” had gotten over her “heartbreaking split” from her ex-boyfriend Hal Rosenfeld. The breakup happened two years ago, and the outlet, and its shady source, claimed that Metz had been “okay” with being single because “she needed to heal and get over Hal,” but now she found single life, and the loneliness that came with it, “intolerable.”
Chrissy’s not one to hang around and mope. But being single is hard for her, especially for someone so outgoing as she is.
That’s where Moore came in. Moore had also gone through a difficult patch after she’d divorced her first husband, Ryan Adams, in 2016. Over the years, she and Metz have supposedly “supported each other through their ups and downs,” and now Metz was “leaning on her friend more than ever,” a source told the tabloid. Now that Moore was happily married to her second husband, Dawes singer Taylor Goldsmith, sources snitch that Moore “wants to help her roly-poly pal.”
She knows a lot of eligible men in the business, and Taylor has a vast network of musicians who are single and ready to mingle. Mandy’s putting out the word, and she has a few possible contenders.
The source continued that “five-foot-five” Metz was looking for a “nice guy” who appreciates a “real woman with real curves because, let’s face it, she’s never going to be skinny.” The outlet unnecessarily added that Metz has “weighed as much as 399 pounds,” before the source concludes,
She yearns to have a guy around the house, someone to cook with and watch TV with, and share a few laughs. She feels she deserves that.
This article was literally nothing but fat-shaming towards Chrissy Metz. Even the headline, “Mandy’s Massive Chrissy Manhunt!” and the subtitle, “This Is Us biggie begs Moore for dating leads,” are all incredibly insulting and obnoxious. In a country where about 42.4 percent of adults are considered obese, it’s utterly absurd for a tabloid like the Globe to publish such a disgustingly mean-spirited article. At the time the article was published, Metz’s rep said the rumors of the actress’ “manhunt” were not true. As it turns out, an anonymous source speaking with a shady tabloid doesn’t have the most up-to-date or factual information about what’s going on in the actress’ love life.
Last month, Metz revealed that she did have a boyfriend on Instagram in honor of National Boyfriend Day. Bradley T. Collins, according to his Twitter bio, is a Nashville native and a broker at Equitable Property Company. She’d been seeing him for a while, unbeknownst to this trashy gossip rag and its almost certainly made-up sources. She didn't need Mandy Moore's help to find a man because she already had one, in other words. Turns out Metz’s rep has much more insight into her personal life than either the Globe or its untrustworthy sources.
This isn’t the first time the tabloids have blatantly made up stories about the This Is Us cast members. RadarOnline once claimed that Chrissy Metz had brought an end to the feud between Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia. There was no feud to begin with, Gossip Cop found. More recently, OK! reported that Ventimiglia and Moore were refusing to cooperate with coronavirus protocols and were causing delays to the popular drama. That was simply not true, but these outlets aren’t concerned with printing the truth.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.