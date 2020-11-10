Chrissy Metz 'Begging' Her 'This Is Us' Co-Star Mandy Moore To Find Her A Man?

This Rumor Is Just Nasty

This article was literally nothing but fat-shaming towards Chrissy Metz. Even the headline, “Mandy’s Massive Chrissy Manhunt!” and the subtitle, “This Is Us biggie begs Moore for dating leads,” are all incredibly insulting and obnoxious. In a country where about 42.4 percent of adults are considered obese, it’s utterly absurd for a tabloid like the Globe to publish such a disgustingly mean-spirited article. At the time the article was published, Metz’s rep said the rumors of the actress’ “manhunt” were not true. As it turns out, an anonymous source speaking with a shady tabloid doesn’t have the most up-to-date or factual information about what’s going on in the actress’ love life.