Chrishell Stause Using 'DWTS' Pro Dancer Keo Motsepe To Hide Gleb Savchenko Affair?

Is Chrishell Stause using her relationship with Dancing With The Stars pro Keo Motsepe to distract from rumors that she and Gleb Savchenko were more than just dance partners? One tabloid insists there’s something suspicious going on between Stause and Savchenko. Gossip Cop investigates.
“Chrishell’s Romance Riddle” reads the headline of a piece from OK! this week. The outlet insists that although Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause made her relationship with Keo Motsepe “Insta official” in December, fans are dubious. These fans, the tabloid says, are “convinced she’s actually hooking up with her former partner, Gleb Savchenko!”
Last month, Stause, Motsepe, Savchenko and his girlfriend Cassie Scerbo, went on a “couples getaway to Mexico.” Stause posted a photo of the grinning foursome to Instagram, though she deleted the post soon afterward after her comments were inundated with accusations. A source told the tabloid,
Chrishell has been posting all these cheesy photos of her and Keo. But people are skeptical, especially with Gleb always lurking in the background.
The so-called “source” also points out that the rumors about Savchenko, who recently parted from his wife after she accused him of cheating, had been gaining steam since he and Stause were first partnered together on DWTS. Stause, the insider continues, “thinks people are spreading rumors because they can’t stand seeing her happy.”
But with all her social media posts, she only has herself to blame for the extra attention!
Wow, way to blame the victim. Does this tabloid, and its suspicious source, really believe that Chrishell Stause brought bizarre accusations and harassment on herself just because she posted a photo of herself, her boyfriend, and a friend? Why can’t Stause post photos of herself with her new squeeze and expect people to be respectful, or at the very least not push conspiracy theories about her personal life?
Stause recently addressed the rumors and conspiracy theories in an Instagram post. Though she didn’t go into detail about them, it was obvious what she was alluding to in the caption of a photo of herself and Motsepe. “If you love love, feel free to leave your beautiful positivity below,” Stause wrote, before adding,
If you are insane & tied up in ridiculous conspiracy theories that were never, and have never had any truth to them, by all means let your crazy flag fly! Ha! Entertaining either way.
Happily, it seems like Stause is too busy enjoying her new relationship to pay too much attention to hurtful, false rumors. And, contrary to the claims of the seemingly unhinged "source," Savchenko is not "always lurking in the background" of Stause's Instagram photos with Motsepe. Other tabloids, including some of OK!’s sister publications, have lobbed inaccurate accusations at Stause in the past. Many of those debunked reports focused on Stause’s divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley.
Over the summer, Life & Style reported that Hartley’s marriage to Stause ended over accusations that he was cheating on her. Gossip Cop found those claims to be untrue. Equally false was a report out of the National Enquirer that insisted Hartley’s relationship with his This Is Us co-stars was suffering as a result of his divorce from Stause, as well as his salary demands. The more these outlets report on Stause’s personal life, the clearer it is that they have no clue what’s actually going on with the Selling Sunset star.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
