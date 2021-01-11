Chrishell Stause Using 'DWTS' Pro Dancer Keo Motsepe To Hide Gleb Savchenko Affair?

Over the summer, Life & Style reported that Hartley’s marriage to Stause ended over accusations that he was cheating on her. Gossip Cop found those claims to be untrue. Equally false was a report out of the National Enquirer that insisted Hartley’s relationship with his This Is Us co-stars was suffering as a result of his divorce from Stause, as well as his salary demands. The more these outlets report on Stause’s personal life, the clearer it is that they have no clue what’s actually going on with the Selling Sunset star.