Chris Pratt's New Movie 'The Tomorrow War' Causing Marriage Problems With Katherine Schwarzenegger?

Here's The Truth Behind The Report

Gossip Cop clarified that the report was 100% false at the time. Though Chris Pratt is currently one of the highest-demanded actors, Katherine Schwarzenegger also has a busy schedule. Gossip Cop also explained that the actor’s wife visited her husband on set while he filmed the sci-fi movie and the two also spent the holidays together. The couple also welcomed their first child together. Recently, the Guardians of the Galaxy star celebrated his wife on social media for her birthday where he praised her for being a “great mom” and said he was a “lucky” man. Obviously, their marriage and relationship is doing just fine.