Chris Pratt's New Movie 'The Tomorrow War' Causing Marriage Problems With Katherine Schwarzenegger?

Katherine Schwarzenegger on the left in a silver dress, Chris Pratt on the right in a tux at a Marvel premeire.
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Last year, a tabloid claimed Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were having marital problems. The cause of the couple’s strife was due to the actor allegedly being consumed with his work. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the story and where the spouses stand today.

Chris Pratt's Busy Schedule Damaged His Love Life?

Last January, Star reported that Pratt’s movie, The Tomorrow War, was jeopardizing his relationship with Schwarzenegger. According to the tabloid, Pratt’s wife had “barely seen Chris since he started shooting The Tomorrow War, which he also starred in and produced." An insider revealed Schwarzenegger felt like she was playing “second fiddle to his career."

The insider added that once the film was done shooting scenes, Pratt was still tied up with the post-production for the movie. "He's stressed and she's fed up," says the questionable insider, adding that Schwarzenegger was worried her husband didn't have his priorities in order. "She's telling pals he needs to reconnect with her and their relationship - or else,” the tipster disclosed.

Here's The Truth Behind The Report

Gossip Cop clarified that the report was 100% false at the time. Though Chris Pratt is currently one of the highest-demanded actors, Katherine Schwarzenegger also has a busy schedule. Gossip Cop also explained that the actor’s wife visited her husband on set while he filmed the sci-fi movie and the two also spent the holidays together. The couple also welcomed their first child together. Recently, the Guardians of the Galaxy star celebrated his wife on social media for her birthday where he praised her for being a “great mom” and said he was a “lucky” man. Obviously, their marriage and relationship is doing just fine.

Katherine Schwarzeneggar's Love For Her Husband

Over the summer, the author also opened about how wonderful her husband was during her pregnancy,

And then, obviously, I have a very wonderful husband who's very, it's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, have everyone wear masks all the time, so that's been helpful.

Gossip Cop wasn’t surprised by the tabloid’s deceitful story as it had been wrong in the past. In 2018, Star claimed Chris Pratt’s ex-wife, Anna Faris, warned him that their son couldn’t refer to Katherine Schwarznegger as mom. Before that, the magazine alleged friends had urged Pratt to date his former co-star, Jennifer Lawrence. Either the tabloid doesn’t want to see Chris Pratt happy or likes to incite drama in his life. Nonetheless, Gossip Cop busted these phony reports.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

