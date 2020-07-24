Chris Pratt Not Choosing Between Work And New Baby

Chris Pratt is not picking between his wife or his job. According to Katherine Schwarzenegger, the actor has been a “wonderful, loving, exceptional husband,” amid her pregnancy. "I thank God every day for you. blessed to live life with you, watch you grow, and one of the greatest gifts has been watching you be the most loving and fun father. I wish you all the joy and happiness in the world on your birthday and every day. Happy birthday my love!” Schwarzenegger wrote as the caption in a recent Instagram post. Pratt himself has done nothing but praised his wife as well.