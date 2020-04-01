Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

The star power of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s wedding last June was big enough to attract an unending slew of inaccurate tabloid stories about the pair. In August 2019, we even made a list of some of our favorite rumors Gossip Cop had debunked about the engagement. But the tabloid speculation didn’t stop there, and so here we are again. Here are another four tall tales that we’ve busted about the happy couple.

OK! kicked things off just a week after we finished our last list with a phony rumor that Chris Pratt was annoying his new wife with too many questions about her dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Marvel star was reportedly such a big fan of the action hero that “he can’t muster up the courage” to go and talk to him, according to a supposed source. His wife, this shady source went on, found his behavior irritating: “She’s trying to help Chris grow out of this awkward phase — she finds it embarrassing!” But a trusted source close to Pratt and the Schwarzeneggers confirmed for Gossip Cop that the story was totally untrue. Pratt may be a fan of Arnold, but it certainly wasn’t coming between him and his wife.

In November, Life & Style published a totally unsubstantiated piece claiming that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s marriage was “over.” Points of contention apparently included Schwarzenegger’s lack of interest in having kids and Pratt’s supposed ongoing feud with Arnold. Gossip Cop debunked this claim too; more reputable outlets such as E! News had reported that both spouses are “very open about wanting kids soon.” Additionally, Pratt and his father-in-law have both been open about how good of a relationship they have with each other.

Finally, near the end of January, Star brought Chris Pratt’s career into the mix by stating that his busy work schedule was causing marriage drama with Katherine Schwarzenegger. “Katherine’s barely seen Chris since he started shooting The Tomorrow War,” a suspicious unnamed insider told the outlet. “She feels like she’s playing second fiddle to his career.” Gossip Cop looked into this claim and found it to be totally false. Pratt had been busy at work starring in and producing The Tomorrow War, but he made sure to carve out time to see his wife. In the months since Pratt started work on the project, the couple had been spotted multiple times in public taking time for one another. All the drama the tabloid reported was pure imagination.

Most recently, Gossip Cop checked in on the couple with a story debunked from NW in February of last year. That story claimed that Chris Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger were feuding over Pratt’s engagement to Katherine. Arnold was reportedly acting territorial over the idea of having “a movie star in the family bigger than him.” Pratt was said to be “just as vain” as the Terminator star, with every meet-up between the two turning into a “testosterone fest.” That story was quite obviously false at the time and continues to be bogus today; Arnold has had nothing but good things to say about Pratt in the months since he married Katherine, referring to him as a “very talented guy” and a “kind man” in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.