Chris Pratt’s New Movie Causing Problems In Marriage To Katherine Schwarzenegger?

By Andrew Shuster |

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are having marriage problems because he’s been so busy working on his upcoming movie The Tomorrow War? That’s what one of the tabloids is claiming. Gossip Cop can correct the phony story.

According to Star, Pratt’s latest project is jeopardizing his relationship. “Katherine’s barely seen Chris since he started shooting The Tomorrow War, which he’s starring in and producing,” a supposed source tells the magazine. “She feels like she’s playing second fiddle to his career.”

The alleged tipster goes on to note that shooting on the film has wrapped, but Pratt is still consumed with post-production. “He’s stressed and she’s fed up,” says the questionable insider, adding that Schwarzenegger’s worried her husband doesn’t have his priorities in order. “She’s telling pals he needs to reconnect with her and their relationship – or else.”

The tabloid’s story is completely baseless. For starters, Pratt and Schwarzenegger both have busy work schedules, but they’ve managed to find the balance since they first started dating nearly two years ago. Production on The Tomorrow War took place in both Iceland and Atlanta from September until earlier this month. However, Pratt had plenty of breaks to spend with his wife during that time. In fact, Schwarzenegger visited Pratt in Atlanta while he was shooting the sci-fi movie. The happy spouses were spotted riding bikes during his downtime from filming.

Additionally, Pratt and Schwarzenegger celebrated Thanksgiving together at her mom’s house in California. On New Year’s, the lifestyle author shared an Instagram photo of her and Pratt, along with the caption, “Feeling blessed, happy, excited, inspired, eager and ready for this year!” Despite the actor’s filming schedule, the spouses celebrated most of the major holidays together over the past few months.

Just last month, Pratt posted a touching message to his wife on Instagram in honor of her birthday. Part of the actor’s lengthy caption read, “So happy to have you in my life. I don’t know what I’d do without you.” The actor also noted, “And I’m so excited to celebrate you all weekend!” Just a few days ago, Pratt and Schwarzenegger were spotted having lunch with her brother Patrick in Los Angeles. Simply put, the tabloid’s tale of marital strife is total nonsense. A source close to the couple also confirms this to Gossip Cop.

Star is known to create imaginary drama between the couple. Gossip Cop previously busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Pratt’s ex wife, Anna Faris, warned him that their son can’t call Schwarzenegger “mom.” Nothing about that scenario was true. This latest one is more fiction.