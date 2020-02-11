How Chris Pine Feels About Playing Second In ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

By Elyse Johnson |

Chris Pine began acting in 2003 when he made his debut in The Princess Diaries: The Royal Engagement. From there, the actor gained notoriety for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek reboot films. In 2017, the actor played Steve Trevor in the DC film Wonder Woman, another role in which Pine gained further acclaim. Though Pine’s character met an untimely demise at the end of the film, fans were surprised to see Pine’s character back from the dead in the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984.

Wonder Woman 1984 is the sequel to the 2017 film which will feature the titular character, portrayed by Gal Gadot, who will face two new foes. The movie is set to hit theaters this June. The surprise reveal about Pine’s character surfaced at the CinemaCon in April. The actor shared his thoughts about his character returning in the second film and how he feels not playing the leading man.

Chris Pine is no longer leading the way

During a discussion with co-star Robin Wright, the actor didn’t give away too many details about his character’s return. Pine did share what he feels is the significant difference between the first Wonder Woman film and its sequel. “What I think defines this series and perhaps the character, and certainly Patty’s interest, is redefining the notion of a hero’s journey as we know it. This is a woman, a superhero, defined by her capacity to love. I’ll say no more, but I hope audiences are moved in unexpected ways because they’re expecting something,” the actor shared.

The actor didn’t reveal if his role is simply an figment of Wonder Woman’s imagination or something similar, but he did state that Trevor still holds a candle for his lady.

“What I’ve found this time [in Wonder Woman 1984], the tables had turned on me as a man in terms of how I interacted and played on screen. I loved my lady. I loved, as the character, my woman. My partner. So that came to define this man. What a wonderful thing as a character to be in love, as a man on screen in a big film,” Pine continued.

The actors trusts Wonder Woman to take charge

Pine’s role as the pilot that stole the heart of the Amazon princess is a slightly different avenue the actor has taken — he’s usually at the forefront of most of his films. In the Star Trek series, the film mainly revolves around Pine’s character and his adventures with his crew. When speaking on playing second to Wonder Woman, particularly during the action scenes, the actor remarked that he was fine with it.

“A woman at the forefront naturally leads with this compassion, and [is about] giving life instead of taking life. To have a strong woman who represents those qualities, I think we can start injecting this world with a little bit more of the ideology of compassion, love, and positive moral strength rather than something destructive,” the actor stated.