Truth About Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Getting Married

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

For over two years now, tabloids have been imagining wedding bells for Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson. They still aren’t married or even engaged yet, but that hasn’t stopped the wild speculation. Here are some stories that Gossip Cop has debunked on the subject.

In early January 2018, Gossip Cop busted a bogus story from the National Enquirer that claimed that Chris Martin was “racing” ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow to the altar. Martin was “reeling” after Paltrow got engaged to Brad Falchuk, according to one suspicious source. “He’s still carrying a torch for her” the source told the untrustworthy publication, adding that Martin wanted “to make Gwyneth jealous, and get his revenge by making Dakota his wife.”

Martin had supposedly already proposed to Johnson, but she turned him down. The article was completely false. Gossip Cop was assured by a rep for Dakota Johnson that Chris Martin did not propose to her. Furthermore, Martin and Paltrow are famously friendly as exes, having framed their split as a “conscious uncoupling” rather than a divorce. They had even been on a joint vacation together just days before this article was published.

A few days later, the Enquirer’s sister site, Radar Online, reported that Martin and Johnson were already making “wedding plans” after only a few months of dating. Another questionable “insider” supposedly told the website that Martin “thinks she’s the coolest girl,” while Dakota Johnson had apparently been telling friends that he is “the man she’s going to marry.” The insider added that the couple had “already talked about the possibility of getting married next year.” Gossip Cop once again reached out to Johnson’s spokesperson for comment. We were told that, while they are still dating, Martin and Johnson were not thinking about marriage at that time.

In September 2018, Life & Style decided that Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were engaged in a baseless report. The magazine was seemingly inspired by Martin and Johnson’s new matching infinity symbol tattoos, which it alleged Jonson “wasn’t worried about” because the Coldplay singer had “already popped the question” to her. The tabloid also drags Paltrow into the mix, quoting a “source” as saying that Martin’s ex-wife had been having a “hard time accepting that he’s finally moving on.”

Unfortunately for L&S, Gossip Cop checked in with Johnson’s rep once again, who shot the rumor down as untrue. And of course, as we already pointed out, Paltrow had already gotten engaged to Falchuk and is perfectly comfortable with being friends with Martin.

The following January, Star joined in on the rumor with an article contending that Chris Martin had asked Gwyneth Paltrow for permission to marry Dakota Johnson. The article followed the news that Martin and Johnson had joined Paltrow and Falchuk on vacation over New Year’s. According to an alleged insider, Martin and Johnson “wanted to clear the air” with the other couple and “set aside their differences — before announcing to the world that they’re getting married too.” We got in touch with Paltrow’s spokesperson, who assured us the story was totally bogus. And of course, Gossip Cop had already busted the theory that there’s any bad blood between Martin and Paltrow. Quite simply, they’re all just friends.