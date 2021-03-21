Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson Eloping Because Of Gwyneth Paltrow?

Six months ago, a tabloid claimed that Gwyneth Paltrow took full control of planning a wedding for Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson. But, the outlet alleged Paltrow’s pushy demeanor caused Martin and Johnson to elope. Gossip Cop is revisiting the report and what happened.

Gwyneth Paltrow Was An Overbearing Wedding Planner?

Paltrow and Martin have given the world a fresher look at what divorce can be like. Following their split, the former spouses have remained good friends and Paltrow even has a relationship with Martin’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson. In 2020, Heat alleged that Paltrow insisted that she throw her ex-husband and his girlfriend a wedding but the actress drove the couple “completely insane.” “Gwen wanted to prove just how happy she is to see her ex settle down with someone else,” a supposed source told the outlet. However, the insider revealed that Paltrow’s “good intention” allegedly drove Martin and Johnson to consider eloping.

Chris & Dakota Weren’t Thrilled With Gwyneth’s Pushiness?

“Gwyneth offered to organize the whole thing for them, let them have it at her home, and call in a ton of favors to make it the perfect day,” the tipster disclosed — but, according to the insider, Martin and Johnson thought it would be awkward to have the actress plan their wedding. “They were too scared to tell her it might be a good idea if she doesn’t come at all just like Chris didn’t attend her and Brad Falchuk’s wedding. They’ve been trying to work out a way to not have her involved and it seems the only logical solution is to slink off somewhere without her,” the source further divulged.

The tabloid continued that the Shallow Hal actress wasn’t backing down from planning the wedding for the Coldplay frontman and the Fifty Shades of Grey star. “Gwyneth won’t give up without a fight. Even if it means surprising them with a wedding party or a last-minute bridal shower for Dakota, she has vowed to be involved in their day,” concluded the alleged tipster.

Did Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Elope? Here’s The Truth Behind The Story

There was a lot to unpack with this story. As we stated, Gwyneth Paltrow is close with Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson, but the actress was never planning a wedding for the two. At the time, Gossip Cop found no evidence to even support that Martin and Johnson were engaged. Also, for Paltrow becoming an overbearing wedding planner for her ex-husband’s nuptials, it is just too bizarre and outlandish to believe. We’d also like to mention that months have gone by since the story came out. Martin and Johnson haven’t married, but according to a more reliable outlet, People, the couple has moved in together.

More Phony Reports About Chris & Dakota’s ‘Wedding’

The reputable magazine also reported that the pair join Paltrow for Sunday dinners. So, the trio is still close with one another, but there’s no wedding in the works right now. Gossip Cop should also note that we corrected a similar narrative from New Idea, that alleged Johnson asked Paltrow to plan her wedding to Martin. Most recently, Gossip Cop busted a report from OK! that contended Paltrow would be a bridesmaid in the couple’s wedding. If and when Johnson and Martin do wed, we highly doubt the couple would go to a tabloid to reveal the news.

