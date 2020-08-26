Chris, Liam Hemsworth 'Wooing' Nicole Kidman Despite Keith Urban's Protests?

What's Happening Between Kidman And The Hemsworths?

So first the outlet says that Urban is so “disheveled” over his wife’s supposed liaisons with the Hemsworth brothers, but then it switches its narrative at the end and dismisses its first source. The publication also portrays Kidman as a silly schoolgirl by claiming she's using a “girlish giggle” and flipping her hair when it comes to a supposed business deal instead of addressing her as the well-respected and accomplished actress that she is. Moreover, the magazine insults the Hemsworth brothers, as if they aren’t well-established actors themselves — particularly Chris, who has found global fame as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Why would they be trying to sneak a business deal with Kidman like they were nobodies? They're clearly not desperate for work.