Chris Hemsworth's Marriage: Big Changes For 'Hanging By A Thread' Relationship With Elsa Pataky?

Pataky Is (Not) Pregnant

According to New Idea, Pataky and Hemsworth “could be about to add a new baby.” The parents of three “both want one more kid before packing up the Hemsworth baby lab.” The tabloid kept everything as vague as possible about how they want a baby and could already have a baby bump. This gives the tabloid plausible deniability if Pataky wasn’t actually pregnant, but it also means the tabloid doesn’t really have any real information. In recent photos of Pataky at the beach, she did not appear to have a baby bump, so Gossip Cop busted the story.