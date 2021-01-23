Chris Hemsworth's Marriage: Big Changes For 'Hanging By A Thread' Relationship With Elsa Pataky?

Thor: The Dark World star Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary, but could it be their last? There have been a number of reports over the past year saying their relationship is on thin ice. Here is Gossip Cop's take on each.
Just last week Woman’s Day, parroting a report from Life & Style, claimed Hemsworth and Pataky were “hanging by a thread.” Despite appearing “to have it all,” the two have “been having problems for years,” and “lately, those problems are getting worse.” The problems are apparently numerous, with Pataky feeling “isolated” away from her native Spain, “but Chris is always too busy to talk about it and Elsa has become increasingly frustrated.” A rep for the couple made it clear that the two are still together and refuted the idea of marital issues. This whole story was made-up, as the two are clearly still happy.
The original report from Life & Style was more of the same. It had the exact same quotes about how “If Elsa had it her way, she and Chris would spend half the year with her family in Spain.” It’s not uncommon for tabloids to reprint similar reports, for it makes the reports sound more legitimate. That being said, it’s pretty suspicious when these “exclusive” sources give the same scoop word-for-word to more than one outlet. That suggests that these sources aren’t really legitimate at all.
The crux of this story claimed that Hemsworth was too busy to spend time with his family, but this tabloid has been parading that story around for years now. He’s still found time to spend holidays with his kids every year, and after ten years the two would be used to each other’s schedules by now.
According to New Idea, Pataky and Hemsworth “could be about to add a new baby.” The parents of three “both want one more kid before packing up the Hemsworth baby lab.” The tabloid kept everything as vague as possible about how they want a baby and could already have a baby bump. This gives the tabloid plausible deniability if Pataky wasn’t actually pregnant, but it also means the tabloid doesn’t really have any real information. In recent photos of Pataky at the beach, she did not appear to have a baby bump, so Gossip Cop busted the story.
Gossip Cop was able to bust all these false claims.