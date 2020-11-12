Chris Hemsworth's Marriage Almost Failed After Liam's Marriage To Miley Cyrus Ended?

The Truth Behind Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky's Marriage

Gossip Cop corrected this phony tale. There was no reason why the dissolution of Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’ relationship would have any effect on Chris’ marriage to Elsa Pataky. There were many factors as to why Miley and Liam ended their marriage, which the singer spoke about numerous times. None of these issues remotely relate to Liam’s brother and his wife. Plus, both Hemsworth and Pataky have demanding careers in the industry. Pataky has starred in blockbuster films like The Fate of the Furious. The actress recently spoke out about her marriage to Hemsworth to an Australian magazine and how they make it work.