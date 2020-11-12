Chris Hemsworth's Marriage Almost Failed After Liam's Marriage To Miley Cyrus Ended?

Last year, a tabloid alleged Chris Hemsworth saved his marriage following his brother, Liam’s, split from Miley Cyrus. Gossip Cop looked into the story at the time. Here’s the truth behind the rumor.
Last November, OK! reported Chris Hemsworth got a “reality check” after seeing Liam Hemsworth’s marriage to Miley Cyrus “crumble.” The tabloid purported the Thor actor concluded that he needed to take a break from work and be more present for his kids and wife, Elsa Pataky. An insider stated Hemsworth’s “busy schedule” left Pataky to do everything which apparently, “drove her crazy.” The insider claimed after this “revelation” the spouses split the parenting “equally.”
The source added, “In the past, it seemed Chris and Elsa were always butting heads over something, but after Liam's horrendous experience, they realized what they have is precious. Chris' extra gratitude and attention are obviously working - they're closer than ever."
Gossip Cop corrected this phony tale. There was no reason why the dissolution of Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’ relationship would have any effect on Chris’ marriage to Elsa Pataky. There were many factors as to why Miley and Liam ended their marriage, which the singer spoke about numerous times. None of these issues remotely relate to Liam’s brother and his wife. Plus, both Hemsworth and Pataky have demanding careers in the industry. Pataky has starred in blockbuster films like The Fate of the Furious. The actress recently spoke out about her marriage to Hemsworth to an Australian magazine and how they make it work.
It's funny that people think of us as a perfect couple. No way. It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship.
All marriages take work, but that doesn’t mean anything is wrong. The same can be said for Hemsworth and Pataky. Hemsworth had also talked about taking time off from working to spend more time with his wife and children months before the story came out. Therefore the tabloid’s story was poorly timed and also false. And since a year has gone by, and Hemsworth and Pataky are still together, it’s evident that the magazine's story was incorrect.
This also wasn’t the first time the tabloid was wrong about Hemsworth and Pataky’s relationship. Three years ago, OK! alleged Hemsworth and Pataky were having a marriage crisis. The publication asserted the couple had tensions over their respective careers and their family. As with this story, the magazine contended Pataky was upset over her husband’s work schedule. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation at the time who assured us the outlet's story was simply not true.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.