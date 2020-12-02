Chris Hemsworth Marriage In Trouble? Here Are The Facts

Elsa Pataky Spent Christmas Alone Last Year?

In 2019, Woman’s Day reported that Elsa Pataky spent the holidays without Chris Hemsworth. According to the tabloid, the actress was furious she had to celebrate Christmas by herself with their three children, while Hemsworth “ gallivanted around the globe” on his own. “It must be so hard for her, stuck in [Bryon Bay] where she has no close family, raising three kids under the age of seven,” an insider disclosed, adding that the actress was “very lonely” around the holidays. Gossip Cop corrected the narrative after speaking to a source close to the situation, who confirmed that Hemsworth would be with his family for the holidays. Also, the Australian star has spoken about prioritizing his family over working, which has directly affected some of his future roles.