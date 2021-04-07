Chris Hemsworth Feuding With Chris Pine And Jason Momoa?

Thanks to his charm, undeniably good looks and Aussie accent, Chris Hemsworth receives considerable media attention. Lately, tabloids have been laser-focused on his apparent feuds with Chris Pine and Jason Momoa. Gossip Cop is reviewing some of these rumors to set the record straight.

Hemsworth at War with Pine Over Star Trek Snub

Last July, New Idea alleged that Hemsworth was outraged that Pine bested him in a battle for the unofficial title of “Best Chris In Hollywood.” Friends of Hemsworth told the outlet that he was quite upset, saying, “He’s out of sorts over the fact that he’d been beaten by someone much shorter and less muscular.” The story further quotes an insider exclaiming, “This is an old rivalry between those two – and a classic case of be careful who you step on, on the way up.” Apparently, this heated rivalry emerged on the set of Star Trek in 2009, when Pine totally ignored Hemsworth as an actor on set, and then Hemsworth stole Pine’s glory.

Gossip Cop honestly reveled in fun at busting this rumor. The tabloid’s trope is basically a Mean Girls rendition that is highly unlikely at best. Just because Twitter unofficially bestowed Pine as the best “Chris” hardly means either of the two thought of it as accurate, let alone cared about it. Plus, the tabloid asserted that Hemsworth didn’t return to the Star Trek sequel after being neglected and then overshadowing Pine, but in fact, he did, even if it was only to be blown up in one of the first scenes. What an odd detail to fabricate when the evidence is in plain sight.

Fighting While Filming

Next up, National Enquirer spewed trouble for chiseled stars Chris Hemsworth and Jason Momoa featuring the headline, “Thor Vs Aquaman: Aussie Turf Wars.” It’s well known that these two are frequently pitted against each other about who’s the bigger hunk, but this tabloid tried to purport that there was a legitimate brewing fight between the two. “They both have huge egos, and they’ve been sniping at each other since Jason has been making himself comfortable on Chris’ home turf in Australia. Now things are getting a little personal,” one source exclaimed.

It’s honestly wild this tabloid attempted this trope. First of all, there was no legitimate evidence of bad blood between Hemsworth and Momoa, and in fact, Gossip Cop found that Momoa left multiple supportive comments on several of Hemsworth’s Instagram posts. Plus, suggesting that Hemsworth was angry that Pine was impeding on his native country to shoot a movie is absurd. Actors surely recognize that filming in other stars’ home turf is part of the gig. Looks like the real quarrel is between the tabloid and the truth.

Who Will Be Australia’s Top Dog?

Piggybacking off the same narrative as above, New Idea reported that Hemsworth and Momoa were facing off in Australia while Hemsworth filmed Thor: Love and Thunder for Marvel and Momoa filmed Aquaman 2 for DC. According to an insider, “Momoa has been bragging that he loves Australia and sees a huge potential to establish himself there as a main action man, but Aussie-native Hemsworth already considers himself the top dog.” And the article concludes with an insider dishing, “It’s shaping up to be a real war of attrition, and neither of these guys wants to back down.”

Gossip Cop easily debunked this incredibly vague story. Although the tabloid mentions back and forth insults, they don’t report any actual barbs, clearly highlighting. What’s more, the story insinuates that these two stars can’t co-exist. When, in fact, both of them are already doing just that! DC and Marvel movies both employ numerous A-list actors and make billions from their respective film franchises. Finally, Momoa’s reputation as a supportive and beloved co-worker directly opposed this top dog feud.

Marriage Problems with Elsa Pataky?

In 2019, when Hemsworth took six months off to spend more time with his family, NW spun the move as a way to save his marriage. The magazine then claimed that when Hemsworth returned to acting, the same problems arose, leaving Pataky right back where she started. Whatever that means. But, the outlet’s insiders further stated that the Spanish actress started to wonder about a different life with her ex Adrien Brody, whom she dated from 2007 to 2009. According to tattling tipsters, “Adrien worshipped Elsa. He did everything he could to make her feel like the most wanted woman on the planet. They broke up because Elsa felt smothered, which is kind of ironic because Chris gets cabin fever if he’s stuck at home for too long.”

Fortunately for Gossip Cop, Hemsworth had already revealed that he’d be shooting the next Thor sequel in Australia to be closer to home. Plus, the two frequently featured each other in social media posts and sources close to the situation assured us that the article was completely nonsensical.

Maybe these tabloids should shift into writing fiction novels, because that’s all their current stories stand to be.

