Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky's Marriage 'Hanging By A Thread'?

One outlet reports that Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are barely keeping their relationship alive after so many years together. The report even implies that a divorce could already be in the works. Gossip Cop investigates.
Life & Style reports that there's trouble down under with the headline, "Chris & Elsa: Hanging By A Thread." The outlet notes that although the couple's 10-year anniversary coming up later this month, they may not make it to Christmas. Pointing to Pataky's comments about their relationship being less than perfect, the magazine claims that there's been nothing but disagreements between them.
"Elsa and Chris are hanging by a thread," an anonymous insider says. "They've been doing their best to cling onto their marriage, but they've been having problems for years. And lately, those problems are getting worse." Chief among these problems is their home in Australia. "If Elsa had it her way, she and Chris would spend half the year with her family in Spain. She misses them dearly, but Chris is always too busy to even talk about it," the source explains.
The other major issue is Hemsworth's supposedly busy schedule as he "books movie after movie" despite her complaints. "Elsa argues with Chris to get her point across. She can get feisty," another source says. "She calls him selfish, but he doesn't get it," the unnamed insider adds. "She's mostly given up her career for the sake of their family and can't help feeling their relationship is one-sided at times." The source adds,
Chris seems more interested in lining up his next big Hollywood project than organizing romantic surprises for Elsa.
Even when he's not working, Hemsworth is supposedly still finding other things to do than stay around the house. "Chris will disappear for hours and go surfing," the tipster explains. "Elsa often feels trapped at home." It's a bad situation, and there's not a lot of hope, the outlet says. "There's no denying Chris loves Elsa, but they've been together so long, they're both stuck in their ways," the source concludes. "It's sad."
Here's the thing: Not only has Hemsworth spoken out about how he's massively cutting back on his workload for his family, but spokespeople for both the Thor star and his wife have dismissed these rumors time and time again. They looked pretty dang happy together just a few weeks ago at a birthday party for Hemsworth's elder brother. What's even more striking is the fact that Life & Style has been calling for the couple to separate over his workload for years. All the way back in July 2019, the tabloid falsely reported that Pataky was fighting her husband over his busy film career.
Heck, it basically repeats a line about how "Chris loves Elsa but they're struggling" from a November 2019 article that said the two were in a marriage crisis of some sort. Even when the tabloid isn't attacking Hemsworth for being busy — despite the fact he's spending more time with his family than ever — it argues that he might be up to some funny business with female co-stars on set. After more than 16 months of pushing rumors about the couple splitting up, the outlet has yet to get any detail of the couple's lives right.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Report: Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga Romance Brewing
Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas Ready For Marriage And Kids?
Miley Cyrus Flashes For Instagram In Rolling Stone Shoot
Who Is Zendaya Dating? Everyone The 'Euphoria' Star Has Been Linked To
Angelina Jolie Still 'Casually Hooking Up' With Random Women?