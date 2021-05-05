Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky Fighting After He’s Spotted With Another Woman, According To Report

Are Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky fighting after he was spotted with another woman? That’s what one tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop investigates.

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky Have ‘Marriage Drama’?

According to a recent report from Life & Style, Chris Hemsworth was “in hot water” with his wife, Elsa Pataky, after he was spotted on an outing with Australian model Cheyenne Tozzi. Hemsworth and Tozzi were spotted at a wildlife retreat with Hemsworth’s kids in tow.

The spotting has “definitely put Elsa on high alert,” an inside source tells the tabloid. “She had a lot of questions for Chris when they finally spoke. Of course, he said he had the kids with him, and it was all very innocent,” spills the insider. The tabloid elaborates on how parenting has affected the couples’ careers, insisting that “now that Elsa’s been working more, she’s not always home like she used to be — and this little incident was a huge wake-up call.”

The insider concludes by saying Elsa Pataky “might trust Chris, but she isn’t stupid. Who would want their handsome husband running around with a blond bombshell?” According to the tabloid, Pataky was panicking over Hemsworth and Tozzi’s outing, and it’s putting more stress on their already troubled marriage.

Elsa Pataky Shortening Chris Hemsworth’s Leash?

So, is Elsa Pataky really concerned her husband has eyes for another woman? It’s highly unlikely. While it’s true Hemsworth and Tozzi were spotted together, the tabloid has no more details about the outing than the public does.

It’s highly likely that they are simply friends given the fact that Hemsworth’s kids were along for the entire trip. The tabloid has no other fuel for the rumored romance other than calling the Australian model pretty, insinuating that Hemsworth might sacrifice his decade-long marriage to pursue her. Besides, the husband and wife look quite happy.

Pataky just recently took to Instagram with a video showing her and Hemsworth playfully dancing with one another, clearly enjoying themselves. It doesn’t seem like the couple is having problems as the article suggests.

The Tabloid On Hemsworth And Pataky’s Marriage

The two are a common target for the tabloids, but it’s especially hard to trust Life & Style when it comes to Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. This is far from the first time the tabloid has gotten it wrong about the couple. The tabloid recently claimed that their marriage was on the rocks, which Gossip Cop quickly corrected. Then, Gossip Cop debunked another of the tabloid’s claims that their marriage was “hanging by a thread.” Clearly, the tabloid has it out for Hemsworth and Pataky.

