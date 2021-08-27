Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky Caught In ‘Beachside Bust-Up’ Over Competing Careers?

Have Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky hit a rough patch? One tabloid reports the couple was caught having a “tense exchange” on the beach. Gossip Cop investigates.

Christ Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky Caught In ‘Beach Bust-Up’?

This week, Woman’s Day reports things are “rocky” between Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky. The magazine shares photos of the couple as they appeared to be “engaged in a heated argument” while catching some waves at the beach. The magazine notes that Pataky has admitted in the past that she and Hemsworth have had their “ups and downs” and that their union is “not easy.”

The publication speculates that things are tense for the couple since Hemsworth has several projects coming up that will demand his presence and will likely leave Pataky behind in Byron Bay, Australia. Pataky herself recently confessed in an interview, “You see the person you love doing what you’re so passionate about … and you wish you could, too.” According to the report, Pataky is harboring growing resentment towards her husband as his career isn’t slowing down.

Chris Hemsworth Gets ‘Dressing Down’ From Elsa Pataky?

So, is it true things are tense between Hemsworth and Pataky? That doesn’t seem to be the case. First of all, the photos this entire report is built around are incredibly misleading. In the many other photographs taken of the couple’s outing, Pataky and Hemsworth are all smiles. The magazine obviously chose to omit these because they didn’t fit into its narrative.

Furthermore, the quotes from Pataky are taken completely out of context. Pataky may have said that her and Hemsworth’s relationship is “not easy.” But in the full quote, she says, “It’s funny that people think of us as a perfect couple,” adding, “No way. It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship. I think a relationship is constant work. It’s not easy.” She never said that her particular relationship is worse off than any other. Anyone who’s been married for a long time could probably share the sentiment that a successful relationship requires work.

In the same interview of the quote about seeing the person she loves doing what she’s passionate about, Pataky said she took a step back from acting “because of my family, I didn’t want to shoot anywhere else and it was Chris’ moment – I just let him know that he could do what he had to do and we’ll follow.” That hardly sounds like a jealous and resentful wife. Pataky admitted that they aren’t a “perfect couple,” but who is? It’s clear they love and support one another despite the tabloids trying to drag them down.

The Tabloid On Chris Hemsworth

It’s hard to trust anything Woman’s Day says about Hemsworth. Last year, the magazine alleged Pataky was jealous of Hemsworth’s co-star, Natalie Portman. Then it alleged Hemsworth was feuding with his brother, Liam Hemsworth. And more recently, the outlet reported Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s marriage was under “extra pressure.” Obviously, the magazine has no insight into Chris Hemsworth’s life.