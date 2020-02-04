Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Elsa Pataky Texting Ex Adrien Brody Amid Marriage Problems?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Has Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, been texting ex-boyfriend Adrien Brody amid marriage problems with her husband? That’s the false story one of the tabloids is pushing. Gossip Cop can confirm it’s untrue.

Last year, Hemsworth took six months off to spend time with his wife and kids at home in Australia, which NW describes as “a move to save his marriage.” The magazine claims the spouses are once again having issues now that he’s going back to work. “The second his ‘sentence’ was over, he refused to stay home – leaving Elsa right back where she started,” an alleged insider tells the outlet.

Pataky dated Brody from 2007 to 2009, and according to the supposed source, the Spanish actress is wondering about a life that might have been if she stayed with her ex. “Adrien worshiped Elsa,” says the suspicious tipster. “He did everything he could to make her feel like the most wanted woman on the planet. They broke up because Elsa felt smothered, which is kind of ironic. Adrien must have been so different from Chris, who gets cabin fever if he’s stuck at home for too long.”

The seemingly phony source continues, “Elsa has confided in a few friends that she’s reached out to Adrien – apparently she sent him a text asking how he’s been. It doesn’t take a psychiatrist to figure out why she might be getting in touch with past loves, given she’s feeling a little shaky with Chris.” The questionable insider concludes, “It might look like Elsa’s living the dream in Byron while married to Thor, but the reality for her is often much lonelier.”

The tabloid’s report is just ridiculous. For starters, Hemsworth revealed last year that he’ll be shooting the next Thor sequel in Australia so he can be close to home. “My wife is certainly happy,” he said of his decision. So while it’s true the actor is going back to work, he won’t be far from his family. Meanwhile, the happy spouses are frequently featured in each other’s social media posts. Just a few days ago, Pataky shared an Instagram video of her and Hemsworth releasing a snake back into the wild after finding it sleeping in their garage. This is just one recent example of how the spouses document their life together in Byron Bay.

Still, Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to the situation, who assures us the tabloid’s article is total nonsense. Pataky hasn’t been texting her ex-boyfriend of more than a decade ago. Hemsworth and his wife aren’t having marriage problems either.

This wouldn’t be the first time NW has made up a story about another celebrity coming between the couple, but it’s usually a famous woman. Last year, for example, the tabloid falsely claimed Pataky warned Hemsworth’s frequent co-star, Tessa Thompson, to back off him. Shortly before that, the magazine alleged Pataky was worried about Brie Larson stealing her husband. Gossip Cop debunked both of those bogus articles. This latest one involving Brody is more fiction.