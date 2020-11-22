Chris Hemsworth Banned From 'Bachelor Pad' Apartment By Elsa Pataky?

Hemsworth made it pretty well known that he planned to dedicate more time to his family and less to the industry after wrapping up on Avengers: Endgame, but we're not surprised Woman's Day isn't aware of that. This is the same tabloid that tried to convince readers that Pataky was keeping an eye on Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Natalie Portman and had warned her to stay away from her husband. Now, the outlet has moved on to arguing that she's actually watching his real estate interests. Once again, it's wrong, and Hemsworth and Pataky are fine by all accounts.