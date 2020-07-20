Chris Hemsworth 'At War' With Chris Pine Over 'Star Trek' Snub, More?

Is Chris Hemsworth “at war” with Chris Pine? One tabloid seems to believe the two stars are locked in a feud that began in 2009. Gossip Cop has looked into the story and can set the record straight.
According to the latest issue of New Idea, Chris Hemsworth is supposedly quite upset that he was bested in the battle for the unofficial title of “best Chris in Hollywood,” especially by someone he apparently has a bit of a history with. “Friends” of Hemsworth who spoke with the outlet insist Hemsworth is out of sorts over the fact that he’d been beaten by someone “much shorter and less muscular” than him and was also displeased that Pine received praise for “supporting a local bookstore.”
The so-called “insider” goes on to say, “This is an old rivalry between those two — and a classic case of be careful who you step on, on the way up.” Apparently, there’d been tension between the two ever since they both appeared in J.J. Abram’s 2009 Star Trek reboot. The insider explains, “When Chris [Hemsworth] landed the role in the first Star Trek movie, he was a complete unknown, and was totally ignored by Chris [Pine], who was The Star.”
That alleged slight supposedly came back to bite Pine, however, after Hemsworth scored the title role in Thor. The source says that by the time it came to film the sequel to Star Trek, “Chris [H] was a household name after Thor so he was treated a lot better on set — to Chris [P]’s fury.” There’s a giant red flag that tipped Gossip Cop off to the fact that this ridiculous story might not be telling the truth.
For one, there have been endless comparisons between the various famous Chrises, consisting primarily of Chris Evans and Chris Pratt, especially since many of them appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Why would Chris Hemsworth suddenly care so much how he supposedly ranks among them? And besides, the title unofficially bestowed by “Twitter users” is essentially meaningless and is by no means an accurate measure of who the most popular Chris is.
The second, and most glaring, problem with this article’s assertion is that Hemsworth never came back for the sequel to Star Trek. Hemsworth played James T. Kirk’s father, George Kirk. A bit of a spoiler, but Hemsworth’s character is blown up within the first ten minutes of the first film, though there was some speculation over whether he survived. There was some buzz about Hemsworth stepping in for the fourth installment in the science fiction series, but the Australian actor eventually decided against it, telling Variety, “I didn’t feel like we landed on a reason to revisit that yet,” he reveals. “I didn’t want to be underwhelmed by what I was going to bring to the table.” There was never a big moment for Hemsworth on set with Pine where he surpassed the old star. That’s an odd detail to get wrong, which just makes the case the article lays out fall apart like a tissue in the rain.
This isn’t the first time a tabloid has printed a misinformed story about Chris Hemsworth. Gossip Cop has come across so many false articles about Hemsworth’s marriage to Elsa Pataky, we compiled them in an article of their own. Hemsworth recently spoke out against the phony claims made by tabloids, though this time it was about Hemsworth allegedly wasting water during one of the worst wildfires in Australia’s history.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.