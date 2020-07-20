Chris Hemsworth 'At War' With Chris Pine Over 'Star Trek' Snub, More?

The second, and most glaring, problem with this article’s assertion is that Hemsworth never came back for the sequel to Star Trek. Hemsworth played James T. Kirk’s father, George Kirk. A bit of a spoiler, but Hemsworth’s character is blown up within the first ten minutes of the first film, though there was some speculation over whether he survived. There was some buzz about Hemsworth stepping in for the fourth installment in the science fiction series, but the Australian actor eventually decided against it, telling Variety, “I didn’t feel like we landed on a reason to revisit that yet,” he reveals. “I didn’t want to be underwhelmed by what I was going to bring to the table.” There was never a big moment for Hemsworth on set with Pine where he surpassed the old star. That’s an odd detail to get wrong, which just makes the case the article lays out fall apart like a tissue in the rain.