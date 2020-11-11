Chris Hemsworth Angered Over Elsa Pataky's Confession About Their 'In No Way Perfect' Marriage?

As for those claims about Hemsworth being a “less-than-perfect husband,” that, too, is taken out of context. In that same interview, Pataky does admit that there’s been “ups and downs” in their marriage, but she went on to say that their struggles only made them stronger, adding, “I always try to see the positives of things.” The outlet clearly was just grasping at straws in an attempt to paint Hemsworth and Pataky’s relationship to be strained when it clearly isn’t.