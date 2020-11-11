Chris Hemsworth Angered Over Elsa Pataky's Confession About Their 'In No Way Perfect' Marriage?

Are Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth having marriage trouble after Pataky admitted that her marriage with the Thor star was “in no way perfect”? One tabloid reported that Pataky’s comments, as well as Hemsworth’s busy upcoming filming schedule, have driven a wedge in the pair’s marriage. Gossip Cop looked into the rumors and came to our own conclusion.
New Idea recently claimed that Elsa Pataky had “accidentally put herself in the doghouse” with husband Chris Hemsworth after calling their marriage “in no way perfect.” The Spain-born actress spoke with Body + Soul magazine and confessed that she and Hemsworth “weren’t the perfect couple” that many made them out to be. A suspicious “insider” said of Pataky’s seeming critiques of the marriage, “It’s incredibly unfair and a bit deluded to be honest.”
Elsa’s not stupid…She wouldn’t say or do anything without running it past Chris first.
Though both Pataky and Hemsworth were initially “thrilled with the interview,” Hemsworth’s perception of the article soon soured after “he found out that there were these silly concerns and that he’d been painted as a less-than-perfect husband.” The tabloid then quoted an abbreviated response that Pataky gave about her relationship with Hemsworth.
It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship. I think a relationship is constant work. It’s not easy.
The outlet went on to note that Elsa Pataky had “put aside her very successful career back in Spain to focus on Chris and their kids,” with the insider adding, “You have to remember, she was the famous one when they met - and he’s the first to say she’s the better actor.” The source went on to hint at the resentment and bitterness Pataky supposedly might feel as a result of this switch in popularity between herself and her husband.
It must be incredibly frustrating, especially when something like this happens. She’s an icon to Australians and she still has her fan base back in Spain.
In conclusion, the tabloid and its source seemed to believe that the problems between Hemsworth and Pataky would only grow in the coming months since “there’s now more pressure on Chris to move back to LA.” The source proclaimed, “He’s needed back in America — and move bosses don’t care if Elsa’s with him or not. He’s Hollywood’s $150 million dollar man right now.” Almost every claim in this article is complete hogwash, including that last claim. In fact, Hemsworth has recently made it a point to film closer to home in order to be near his family.
The biggest irony of this story is that many of the claims made within it are actually contradicted by what Pataky said in the interview that this article heavily relies on for it’s twisted take. The source’s claims that Pataky is somehow bitter that she supposedly gave up her career to raise the couple’s kids are utterly ridiculous. In her Body + Soul interview, Pataky said,
I really liked being with the kids. I wanted to take them to school and pick them up every day. I just love that moment. I didn’t grow up with my parents [around] and I missed that so much, so I wanted to give that to my kids.
The actress continued, “I love acting, but having balance is important to me. So, if something comes along that fits into my life and lets me work close to home, then I’m happy to do it.” Pataky has taken on the occasional role, like she did in Netflix’s 2018 series Tidelands, and there’s always the possibility that she’ll nab more roles in the coming years, but she sounds perfectly content with her life as is at the moment.
As for those claims about Hemsworth being a “less-than-perfect husband,” that, too, is taken out of context. In that same interview, Pataky does admit that there’s been “ups and downs” in their marriage, but she went on to say that their struggles only made them stronger, adding, “I always try to see the positives of things.” The outlet clearly was just grasping at straws in an attempt to paint Hemsworth and Pataky’s relationship to be strained when it clearly isn’t.
Tabloids love to make doom-and-gloom predictions about Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s marriage. Another Australian based tabloid, Woman’s Day, once claimed that Pataky had warned Natalie Portman to stay away from Hemsworth. The entire story was based on nonsense,which made it a cinch for Gossip Cop to bust. Sometimes, these tabloids make it too easy for us — not that we’re complaining.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.