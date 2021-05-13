Chris Hemsworth Accused Of Breaking COVID Rules With House Party

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky held a big party at their mansion in Byron Bay, Australia. One report accuses them of breaking COVID-19 protocol. Gossip Cop investigates.

Chris Hemsworth ‘Under Attack For Wild Party’

According to New Idea, Chris Hemsworth’s all-white dress code party has left many angry. Among the guests at the bash include Matt Damon and the Thor star’s brother Liam Hemsworth. Folks on Instagram were quick to point out that this party did not look safe. A fan commented, “It’s as if COVID-19 is a thing of the past. No masks. No safe distancing. Must be a relief.”

Gossip Cop wants to point out right away that anonymous comments on Instagram may not be the height of accuracy. We can see why folks would be upset, for there are no masks in any of the photos from this party. However, its important to remember that different countries have different rules.

Australian COVID-19 Rules

Byron Bay is located in New South Wales in Greater Sydney. When this party happened, the limit on parties at local residencies was up to 50 people. Doing a headcount of this party shows that there are 40 people in attendance. While it would be safer if they wore masks, it’s not mandatory at a private residence.

A few days after this party, the limit was reduced down to 20 people after a new case was found. At the time that this party was held however, Hemsworth and Pataky weren’t breaking any COVID-19 rules. Gossip Cop completely understands why folks would be taken aback by these pictures, as it’s been a while since there were parties this large, but there’s nothing uncouth going on.

Other Bogus Stories

It makes sense that New Idea would not like this party since it helpfully debunks so many of its previous claims. For one thing, Elsa Pataky does not look five months pregnant in these photos and she and Chris Hemsworth are clearly still together, despite the tabloid’s insistence otherwise. Among the guests was Liam Hemsworth, whom this outlet stated was feuding with his brother.

Gossip Cop busted each of those stories at the time, but it’s always nice to have confirmation. Who wasn’t in attendance? Nicole Kidman, whom this very tabloid said was being wooed by the brothers against Keith Urban’s wishes. If they really were wooing Kidman, then why not invite her to the white-bash in Byron Bay? This party looks like a thrill for everyone in attendance, and they didn’t break any rules doing it.

More News From Gossip Cop

Kate Middleton About To Have Another Baby?

Translator Denies Involvement In Melinda, Bill Gates Divorce

You Won’t Believe These Insanely Comfortable Sandals Are From Crocs

Tiffany Trump Addresses Allegations She Was ‘Dangerously Close’ With Secret Service Agent

Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson ‘Over’ Due To His Insecurities?